Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3663)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Chen Cunyou (Chairman) Mr. Ge Hongbing
Ms. Chen Xiaoting
Non-Executive Director Mr. Huang Yugang
Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Lau Ying Kit
Mr. Cheung Man Sang Mr. Zhang Shulin
Mr. Lin Lei
The table below provides membership information of various committees on which the Board member serves.
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Mr. Cheung Man Sang
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Lau Ying Kit
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Zhang Shulin
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Lin Lei
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Hong Kong, 30 July 2018
Disclaimer
Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:36:02 UTC