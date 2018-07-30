Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Cunyou (Chairman) Mr. Ge Hongbing

Ms. Chen Xiaoting

Non-Executive Director Mr. Huang Yugang

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Lau Ying Kit

Mr. Cheung Man Sang Mr. Zhang Shulin

Mr. Lin Lei

The table below provides membership information of various committees on which the Board member serves.

Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Mr. Cheung Man Sang M M C Mr. Lau Ying Kit C M M Mr. Zhang Shulin M C M Mr. Lin Lei M M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018