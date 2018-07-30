Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Chen Cunyou (Chairman) Mr. Ge Hongbing

Ms. Chen Xiaoting

Non-Executive Director Mr. Huang Yugang

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Lau Ying Kit

Mr. Cheung Man Sang Mr. Zhang Shulin

Mr. Lin Lei

The table below provides membership information of various committees on which the Board member serves.

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Mr. Cheung Man Sang

M

M

C

Mr. Lau Ying Kit

C

M

M

Mr. Zhang Shulin

M

C

M

Mr. Lin Lei

M

M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

Disclaimer

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:22pBABA FARID SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2018 of Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
05:22pSIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Board of directors meeting of Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited
AQ
05:22pMEHRAN SUGAR MILLS : Financial results of Mehran Sugar Mills Limited for Quarter ended June 30, 2018
AQ
05:22pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for first training session with Juventus
AQ
05:22pTHE ASIA PACIFIC OTT TV & VIDEO FORECAST REPORT 2018 : 351 Million Subscription Video On-Demand Subscribers by 2023, up from 141 Million in 2017, is Expected - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:22pBANK VTB : VTB Bank Issues $170.4 Million Claim Against Singapore's AnAn Group
DJ
05:21pCONSORTEUM : CSRH) Provides Comprehensive Mobile Solution for Clients
AQ
05:21pCANS MEDT : Cannvas MedTech CEO Discusses The Company’s Business Plan After Becoming A Publicly Traded Company
AQ
05:21pPACIFIC SOFTWARE : NetworkNewsBreaks – Pacific Software, Inc. (PFSF) Develops Innovative Trade Portal Utilizing Secure Blockchain Databases
AQ
05:21pAFMA : NCFMD reduces number of meetings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.