Xiezhong International : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Non-executive Director

07/30/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited 協眾國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3663)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors of Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Kwok Chak Sheung ("Ms. Kwok") resigned from her office of the non-executive director of the Company with effect from 30 July 2018 due to her other business engagements.

Ms. Kwok has confirmed that (i) she has no disagreement with the Board; (ii) there is no matter relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for valuable contributions of Ms. Kwok to the Company during her terms of service.

By Order of the Board

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited

Chen Cunyou

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Cunyou, Mr. Ge Hongbing and Ms. Chen Xiaoting; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Huang Yugang; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lau Ying Kit, Mr. Cheung Man Sang, Mr. Zhang Shulin and Mr. Lin Lei.

Xiezhong International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:36:02 UTC
