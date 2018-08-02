Log in
Xtalic Enters Electric Vehicle Market with Materials that Improve Battery Charger Connector Wear by Up to 40 Times

08/02/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

Xtalic Corporation, a leader in providing nano-scale metal alloys and coatings that solve customers’ mission-critical materials problems, has announced it has entered the electric vehicle market with products that extend the life of connectors in electric battery chargers by up to 40 times.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005178/en/

Xtalic materials on EV connector pins shows no wear through past 10,000 mating cycles (Photo: Business Wire)

“As more electric-powered vehicles take to the highways, the life expectancy of their battery charging interfaces are becoming critical,” said Tom Clay, Xtalic’s chief executive officer. “Extending the lifecycle of the charger’s connector contacts has become an important customer satisfaction issue for electric vehicle manufacturers.”

Xtalic has applied its XTRONIC® and LUNA® nanostructured alloys to lengthen the service lives of electric vehicle charger connectors. Traditional connector contacts employ a silver-over-nickel-over-copper construction that wears through after 250 charge cycles. Xtalic replaces these layers with its materials to significantly enhance the connectors’ hardness, durability, and corrosion resistance. The Xtalic alloys have achieved up to 10,000 charge cycles in high normal force applications.

Xtalic products also can operate at 150° C or higher — temperatures that may cause conventional materials to lose critical properties required for safe operation. All Xtalic materials are stable at high temperatures due to a carefully engineered crystal structure.

Connector companies and OEM’s are currently testing and qualifying the Xtalic materials, and the company expects to see them incorporated in the next generation of electric vehicles.

XTALIUM Coating Reduces Electric Vehicle Weight

Xtalic is also developing XTALIUMTM, a nanostructured aluminum alloy, to help improve range and performance in the electric vehicle market. This durable, corrosion-resistant coating enables the use of low-cost, lightweight magnesium alloy for automotive components. The magnesium parts weigh less than aluminum, and when coated with XTALIUM alloy, they have substantial corrosion protection. In addition, XTALIUM increases the corrosion resistance and performance of rare earth magnets.

About Xtalic

Using technology based on a fundamental scientific shift in material science, Xtalic is the trusted advisor and provider of breakthrough material solutions for market leaders with mission-critical problems. Founded by the head of the Department of Material Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Xtalic has commercialized products with 30 leading electronics firms and continues to leverage its proprietary toolkit to design and patent stable nanostructured materials. Xtalic’s Dynamic Nanostructure Control® process supercharges relatively benign and widely available materials to break through customers’ most demanding requirements for hardness, strength, corrosion resistance, and durability. Customers turn to Xtalic when existing material solutions limit their ability to unlock the next level of product performance and features while maintaining their safety, price, and environmental goals.

For more information please visit www.xtalic.com.


© Business Wire 2018
