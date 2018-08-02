Xtalic Enters Electric Vehicle Market with Materials that Improve Battery Charger Connector Wear by Up to 40 Times

Xtalic Corporation, a leader in providing nano-scale metal alloys and
coatings that solve customers’ mission-critical materials problems, has
announced it has entered the electric vehicle market with products that
extend the life of connectors in electric battery chargers by up to 40
times.
Xtalic materials on EV connector pins shows no wear through past 10,000 mating cycles (Photo: Business Wire)
“As more electric-powered vehicles take to the highways, the life
expectancy of their battery charging interfaces are becoming critical,”
said Tom Clay, Xtalic’s chief executive officer. “Extending the
lifecycle of the charger’s connector contacts has become an important
customer satisfaction issue for electric vehicle manufacturers.”
Xtalic has applied its XTRONIC® and LUNA®
nanostructured alloys to lengthen the service lives of electric vehicle
charger connectors. Traditional connector contacts employ a
silver-over-nickel-over-copper construction that wears through after 250
charge cycles. Xtalic replaces these layers with its materials to
significantly enhance the connectors’ hardness, durability, and
corrosion resistance. The Xtalic alloys have achieved up to 10,000
charge cycles in high normal force applications.
Xtalic products also can operate at 150° C or higher — temperatures that
may cause conventional materials to lose critical properties required
for safe operation. All Xtalic materials are stable at high temperatures
due to a carefully engineered crystal structure.
Connector companies and OEM’s are currently testing and qualifying the
Xtalic materials, and the company expects to see them incorporated in
the next generation of electric vehicles.
XTALIUM Coating Reduces Electric Vehicle Weight
Xtalic is also developing XTALIUMTM, a nanostructured
aluminum alloy, to help improve range and performance in the electric
vehicle market. This durable, corrosion-resistant coating enables the
use of low-cost, lightweight magnesium alloy for automotive components.
The magnesium parts weigh less than aluminum, and when coated with
XTALIUM alloy, they have substantial corrosion protection. In addition,
XTALIUM increases the corrosion resistance and performance of rare earth
magnets.
About Xtalic
Using technology based on a fundamental scientific shift in material
science, Xtalic is the trusted advisor and provider of breakthrough
material solutions for market leaders with mission-critical problems.
Founded by the head of the Department of Material Science and
Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Xtalic has
commercialized products with 30 leading electronics firms and continues
to leverage its proprietary toolkit to design and patent stable
nanostructured materials. Xtalic’s Dynamic Nanostructure Control®
process supercharges relatively benign and widely available materials to
break through customers’ most demanding requirements for hardness,
strength, corrosion resistance, and durability. Customers turn to Xtalic
when existing material solutions limit their ability to unlock the next
level of product performance and features while maintaining their
safety, price, and environmental goals.
For more information please visit www.xtalic.com.
