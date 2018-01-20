YWCA Early Learning Program : Plans Weeklong Celebration of School Choice

YWCA Early Learning Program is planning to host an all-week celebration
with scarves, art and other activities that kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on
Monday January 22, 2018 at the YWCA at 38 Lawrence Street in Lawrence.
The event is timed with National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s
largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take
place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned
nationwide.
The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in
Massachusetts and raise awareness among parents about school choice.
“We participate in School Choice Week because we believe that every
child, and their families, should be well-educated in their choices for
education even from a young age,” said Mandy Chaput, director of early
learning at YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts.
Media are encouraged to attend – contact Mandy Chaput to make
arrangements.
YWCA Early Learning Program is a preschool serving the Greater Lawrence
area. Learn more about the school by visiting www.ywcanema.org.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
