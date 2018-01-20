YWCA Early Learning Program : Plans Weeklong Celebration of School Choice

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

YWCA Early Learning Program is planning to host an all-week celebration with scarves, art and other activities that kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday January 22, 2018 at the YWCA at 38 Lawrence Street in Lawrence.

The event is timed with National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Massachusetts and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“We participate in School Choice Week because we believe that every child, and their families, should be well-educated in their choices for education even from a young age,” said Mandy Chaput, director of early learning at YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts.

Media are encouraged to attend – contact Mandy Chaput to make arrangements.

YWCA Early Learning Program is a preschool serving the Greater Lawrence area. Learn more about the school by visiting www.ywcanema.org.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

