Yeastar : Releases New Linkus Beta with Windows Desktop and IM Support

Yeastar (www.yeastar.com),
a leading manufacturer of VoIP PBX systems and VoIP Gateways, today
announced the beta release of its new Linkus
Unified Communications Application. Built on the success of Linkus
Mobile Client which has exceeded 30,000 downloads, the new Linkus adds
Windows desktop and IM support along with a suite of advanced call
handling features, providing powerful UC functions from the convenience
of Windows PC and mobile devices.
Yeastar launched its first cloud PBX offering, Yeastar
Cloud PBX, earlier this year. Now with the release of the new Linkus
for Desktop and Linkus
for Mobile, Yeastar is taking its UC offering a step further,
opening up more reseller sales opportunities and putting the power of UC
into the hands of more modern mobile workers.
Key Features and Benefits of Linkus
-
Bring Your Extension with You: Linkus can complement or even
completely replace the desk phone with all extension features,
allowing employees to take office communications with them wherever
they travel.
-
Manage and Control Your Calls: Linkus features capabilities
such as transfer, hold, mute, record as well as custom ring strategy,
helping users easily handle business calls and forward them to the
devices of their choice.
-
Consolidated Collaboration: Check the presence status of
colleagues before reaching out. See if they are available, away,
offline or on a call. In addition, Linkus for Desktop offers Google
Contacts and Outlook Contacts integration with call popup and call
journals.
-
Instant Messaging: IM allows for real-time conversation among
colleagues when talking is not convenient. Users can initiate a chat
or group chat with file sharing while doing a number of other things.
“The new Linkus sets a milestone for Yeastar in our way heading to
Unified Communications,” observed Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar. “We are
just getting started. Our vision is to continually innovate and fully
support our partners every step of the way. Thanks to cost reduction and
productivity enhancement brought by the new Linkus, Yeastar’s complete
UC portfolio is off to a flying start.”
The new Linkus is available in three beta versions now:
While these versions only work with Yeastar Cloud PBX 80.6.0.3 version
currently, support for Yeastar
S-Series VoIP PBX is coming soon. Anyone interested is welcome to
sign up for Yeastar
Cloud PBX free trial to experience the new Linkus yourself.
About Yeastar
Yeastar specializes in the design and development of innovative
telecommunications equipment, including VoIP PBX systems and VoIP
gateways for the SMB. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as
a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner
network and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar products have been
consistently recognized in the industry for their high performance and
innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar
partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005020/en/