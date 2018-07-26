Yeastar : Releases New Linkus Beta with Windows Desktop and IM Support

Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), a leading manufacturer of VoIP PBX systems and VoIP Gateways, today announced the beta release of its new Linkus Unified Communications Application. Built on the success of Linkus Mobile Client which has exceeded 30,000 downloads, the new Linkus adds Windows desktop and IM support along with a suite of advanced call handling features, providing powerful UC functions from the convenience of Windows PC and mobile devices.

Yeastar launched its first cloud PBX offering, Yeastar Cloud PBX, earlier this year. Now with the release of the new Linkus for Desktop and Linkus for Mobile, Yeastar is taking its UC offering a step further, opening up more reseller sales opportunities and putting the power of UC into the hands of more modern mobile workers.

Key Features and Benefits of Linkus

Bring Your Extension with You: Linkus can complement or even completely replace the desk phone with all extension features, allowing employees to take office communications with them wherever they travel.

Linkus can complement or even completely replace the desk phone with all extension features, allowing employees to take office communications with them wherever they travel. Manage and Control Your Calls: Linkus features capabilities such as transfer, hold, mute, record as well as custom ring strategy, helping users easily handle business calls and forward them to the devices of their choice.

Linkus features capabilities such as transfer, hold, mute, record as well as custom ring strategy, helping users easily handle business calls and forward them to the devices of their choice. Consolidated Collaboration: Check the presence status of colleagues before reaching out. See if they are available, away, offline or on a call. In addition, Linkus for Desktop offers Google Contacts and Outlook Contacts integration with call popup and call journals.

Check the presence status of colleagues before reaching out. See if they are available, away, offline or on a call. In addition, Linkus for Desktop offers Google Contacts and Outlook Contacts integration with call popup and call journals. Instant Messaging: IM allows for real-time conversation among colleagues when talking is not convenient. Users can initiate a chat or group chat with file sharing while doing a number of other things.

“The new Linkus sets a milestone for Yeastar in our way heading to Unified Communications,” observed Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar. “We are just getting started. Our vision is to continually innovate and fully support our partners every step of the way. Thanks to cost reduction and productivity enhancement brought by the new Linkus, Yeastar’s complete UC portfolio is off to a flying start.”

The new Linkus is available in three beta versions now:

While these versions only work with Yeastar Cloud PBX 80.6.0.3 version currently, support for Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX is coming soon. Anyone interested is welcome to sign up for Yeastar Cloud PBX free trial to experience the new Linkus yourself.

About Yeastar

Yeastar specializes in the design and development of innovative telecommunications equipment, including VoIP PBX systems and VoIP gateways for the SMB. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar products have been consistently recognized in the industry for their high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com.

