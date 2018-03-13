Yengage Selects Intertrust’s Personagraph Consumer Data Platform to Drive its Targeted Advertising Operations

Intertrust
Technologies Corporation and Yengage Corp., today announced that
Yengage will use Intertrust’s Personagraph consumer data platform to
power its digital advertising operations. Founded and run out of Silicon
Valley, Yengage is a subsidiary of Japan’s D.A.Consortium Inc., or DAC.
DAC is one of the largest media buying companies in Japan. Yengage’s
main business is to drive media demand to Asian mobile apps - their
operations are based and focused primarily on the American market today.
Yengage will use Intertrust’s Personagraph platform, with its vast
mobile device data population to target ads to its portfolio of apps in
the US and Asian market.
“We’re delighted to power Yengage’s digital media platform with
Personagraph,” said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust’s chief executive
officer. “We built Personagraph to help advertising media sales
companies like Yengage, and our partnership is the perfect example of
specialists working together to bridge markets.”
Intertrust Personagraph has hundreds of millions of unique mobile IDs
from around the world. Intertrust gathered these data from numerous
sources and stores them in a secure, programmable, trusted data rights
management platform. Intertrust’s decades of expertise in secure systems
and trusted computing have produced a unique platform that provides
insights and targeting capabilities in a manner that respects consumer
privacy and the business integrity of its data providers.
“We chose Personagraph to power our service because of its surgical
targeting capabilities and its attention to security and privacy, we aim
to serve American agencies targeting US and Asian mobile apps, and we
must provide our agency partners with the highest quality targeting and
brand integrity,” said Toru Miyata, Yengage’s chief executive officer
and founder.
About Intertrust Technologies Corporation
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading
global corporations – from mobile and CE manufacturers and service
providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products
include the world’s leading digital rights management, software tamper
resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for AdTech, DNA storage,
and IoT.
Founded in 1990, Intertrust is based in Silicon Valley, with regional
offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing. The Company has a legacy of
invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer
security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds
hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and
privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code
and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.
Additional information is available at intertrust.com,
or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn
About Yengage Corporation
Yengage is an advertising agency specializing in integrated strategic
planning, localization, user acquisition, PR, ASO and creative services
in Japan and across Asia. As a Performance-driven ad agency, the
company’s group has deep market knowledge from years of proven success
for advertisers.
Funded by D.A.Consortium Inc., one of the largest digital media buying
companies in the Japanese market. DAC group has been a leader in the
digital advertisement business for over 20 years in Japan.
Additional information is available at Yengage.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005631/en/