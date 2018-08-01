Yestar Healthcare : DATE OF BOARD MEETING 2018-08-01

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited 巨 星 醫 療 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 for the purposes of, among others, considering and approving the consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the declaration of the payment of interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

Hartono James

Chairman, CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hartono James, Ms. Wang Ying, Mr. Chan To Keung, Ms. Wang Hong and Mr. Chan Chung Man; the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Hu Yiming, Mr. Karsono Tirtamarta (Kwee Yoe Chiang) and Mr. Sutikno Liky.