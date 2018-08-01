Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yestar Healthcare : DATE OF BOARD MEETING 2018-08-01

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:43am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2393)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 for the purposes of, among others, considering and approving the consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the declaration of the payment of interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

Hartono James

Chairman, CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hartono James, Ms. Wang Ying, Mr. Chan To Keung, Ms. Wang Hong and Mr. Chan Chung Man; the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Hu Yiming, Mr. Karsono Tirtamarta (Kwee Yoe Chiang) and Mr. Sutikno Liky.

Disclaimer

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/31WAL MART STORES : Walmart Increases Access to Legal Education with New Partnership
PU
07/31F5 : Study Reveals more than Half of Asia Pacific Consumers Prioritize Security over Convenience in their App Experience
PU
07/31CLIC Technology, Inc. Announces Name, Symbol and CUSIP Change As It Embarks On New Direction
GL
07/31INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ to Launch Email Outsourcing Service, "IIJ xSP Platform Service/Mail," to Support Large Accounts
PU
07/31VIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
07/31ASTELLAS PHARMA : Announces Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
07/31DIGITAL GARAGE : and Welby Form a Capital and Business Alliance to Build a Person-Centered Health and Medical Data Platform
PU
07/31BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
RE
07/31BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
RE
07/31SOUTHERN GOLD : BMV Report on Feasibility Gubong Gold Mine, South Korea
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu tops profit, revenue expectations on ad sales growth
3APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
5PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN : Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.