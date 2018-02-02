Log in
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical : 2018-02-02Announcements and Notices - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

02/02/2018 | 10:05am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

֝׹؇ජΈڗϪᖹٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

(the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby informs the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the currently available unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the preliminary assessment by the Company's management, it is expected that the Group will record a no less than 70% increase in its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2016. The expected increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company is primarily attributed to: (i) the significant increase in the sales volume of the Company's key product Kewei and (ii) the continuous optimisation of the Company's academic promotion activities.

The information set out in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017 and other information currently available to the Company, which has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. Details on the financial information for the year ended 31 December 2017 to be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company shall prevail.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

2 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. ZHU Qiaohong; the non-executive directors are Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. MO Kit; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. LEE Chi Ming.

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:04:02 UTC.

