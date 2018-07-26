Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical : 2018-07-26Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE OF THE PROPOSED TRANSFER

This announcement is made by YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company refers to the announcements issued by the Company on 7 December 2016, 15 February, 24 November and 26 November 2017 and 23 February, 6 June and 3 July 2018 in relation to the proposed transfer of the entire equity interest in the Company held by the immediate controlling shareholder, HEC Pharm Co., Ltd. (֝׹؇ජΈᖹٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) (the "Parent Company") to Guangdong HEC Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ᄿ؇؇ජΈ߅Ҧછ ٰٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) ("Guangdong HEC", a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600673)) (the "Proposed Transfer").

The Company was notified by Guangdong HEC that the entire equity interest in the Company held by the Parent Company had been registered under the name of Guangdong HEC on 25 July 2018, upon which, Guangdong HEC holds 226,200,000 domestic shares of the Company, representing 50.04% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

25 July 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui, Mr. ZHU Qiaohong and Mr. LI Shuang as executive Directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa as non-executive Director; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. LEE Chi Ming as independent non-executive Directors.