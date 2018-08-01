York Traditions Bank : August 2018 Customer Spotlight

At York Traditions Bank, we have a committment to building strong relationships. Each month, we spotlight one of our valued customers in each of our branches.

This Month We're Proud to Feature:

Neilly's Foods Global Cuisine - St. Charles Way

Inspired Imagez (Photographer/ Digital Artist) - Eastern Boulevard

Donna Willard Pet Sitting - Susquehanna Trail



Hanover YWCA - Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

About Neilly's Foods Global Cuisine

Neilly's has made the world their kitchen and they are excited to bring you the healthy and authentic flavors of Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America. They have taken some of the most complex recipes from around the world and turned them into fun, easy and convenient food products. They have a full offering of products from frozen meals to rice blends to specialty sauces. Learn more about their products and where to find them on their website.

Inspired Imagez (Photographer/ Digital Artist)

Robert Brown is passionate about two things in life: creating art and helping people in his community. He says that because of the advances in technology, there is no better time in history to be a digital artist. His personal style includes taking a core image from his camera and creating a work of art rather than 'just another photograph.' Much of his work enters into the realm of fantasy and surrealism. He enjoys pushing the boundaries of what's possible using many resources including Adobe digital software, textures, layers, plug ins, 'HDR' programs as well as state-of-the-art camera equipment. In his spare time, he enjoys volunteering, writing, painting and playing guitar. Samples of his work are available on his website.

About Go Away Pet Sitting

Go Away Pet Sitting's owner, Donna, is passionate about providing flexibility to her customers. Services include overnight and house sitting, transportation, daily walks, and even plant watering. More information is available here.

About YWCA Hanover

The YWCA Hanover is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Recognizing the fact that domestic violence is a serious issue, the Safe Home Program was developed in 1981 by YWCA Hanover. The foundation of the program is the strong belief that individuals have a right to control their lives and make decisions without fear of assault or degradation.

The Hanover YWCA provides childcare for ages one and older that fits today's working families. All YWCA Child Care Programs are licensed though the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). They accept funding through the subsidized Child Care Program managed by Child Care Information Services of York and Adams Counties and the DHS. Their center also participates in the Department of Education's Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Additionally, the YWCA hosts a full calendar of events to support their programming. More information is available on their website.

