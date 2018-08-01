Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

York Traditions Bank : August 2018 Customer Spotlight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:43pm EDT

At York Traditions Bank, we have a committment to building strong relationships. Each month, we spotlight one of our valued customers in each of our branches.

This Month We're Proud to Feature:

Neilly's Foods Global Cuisine - St. Charles Way

Inspired Imagez (Photographer/ Digital Artist) - Eastern Boulevard

Donna Willard Pet Sitting - Susquehanna Trail

Hanover YWCA - Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

About Neilly's Foods Global Cuisine

Neilly's has made the world their kitchen and they are excited to bring you the healthy and authentic flavors of Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America. They have taken some of the most complex recipes from around the world and turned them into fun, easy and convenient food products. They have a full offering of products from frozen meals to rice blends to specialty sauces. Learn more about their products and where to find them on their website.

Inspired Imagez (Photographer/ Digital Artist)

Robert Brown is passionate about two things in life: creating art and helping people in his community. He says that because of the advances in technology, there is no better time in history to be a digital artist. His personal style includes taking a core image from his camera and creating a work of art rather than 'just another photograph.' Much of his work enters into the realm of fantasy and surrealism. He enjoys pushing the boundaries of what's possible using many resources including Adobe digital software, textures, layers, plug ins, 'HDR' programs as well as state-of-the-art camera equipment. In his spare time, he enjoys volunteering, writing, painting and playing guitar. Samples of his work are available on his website.

About Go Away Pet Sitting

Go Away Pet Sitting's owner, Donna, is passionate about providing flexibility to her customers. Services include overnight and house sitting, transportation, daily walks, and even plant watering. More information is available here.

About YWCA Hanover

The YWCA Hanover is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Recognizing the fact that domestic violence is a serious issue, the Safe Home Program was developed in 1981 by YWCA Hanover. The foundation of the program is the strong belief that individuals have a right to control their lives and make decisions without fear of assault or degradation.

The Hanover YWCA provides childcare for ages one and older that fits today's working families. All YWCA Child Care Programs are licensed though the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). They accept funding through the subsidized Child Care Program managed by Child Care Information Services of York and Adams Counties and the DHS. Their center also participates in the Department of Education's Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Additionally, the YWCA hosts a full calendar of events to support their programming. More information is available on their website.

If you are interested in being featured in our monthly Customer Spotlight program, please reach out to your contact at York Traditions Bank or the Branch Manager of the location where you do business with us. In order to feature as many of our businesses as possible, we try to limit each business to one spotlight per year.

Disclaimer

York Traditions Bank published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 17:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:17pAUG 2 : Listing CIB capital hike shares
AQ
08:17pEAST DELTA FLOUR MILLS : EGX ratifies East Delta Flour's purpose amendment
AQ
08:17pMARIDIVE & OIL SERVICES : EGX ratifies Maridive's purpose amendment
AQ
08:17pGOLDEN COAST : trades rights issue at LE1.76/ right
AQ
08:16pS & T BANCORP : &T BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT' DICUION AND ANALYI OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND REULT OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:16pCME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:16pKROGER : The Little Clinic, Part of Kroger Health's Growing Platform of Health Care Assets, Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission
PR
08:16pASTRONOVA : to Release Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Host Investor Call on Wednesday, August 22
BU
08:15pTHE GLOBAL GLASS FIBER REINFORCED GYPSUM (GFRG) MARKET TO 2022 : Rise in the Global Construction & Infrastructure Development Activities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:14pFLORIDA COMMUNITY BANK : Welcomes Its Fourth Class of FCB Masters Program Associates
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.