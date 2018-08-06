Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

You Can Now Invest in Real Estate Using Bitcoin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:06am EDT

Holders of digital currency can now easily invest in real estate, crowdfunding, and other securities offerings without having to first liquidate tokens and then wire funds in USD.

Prime Trust, a technology-driven trust company, announced today that it has released new technology which enables real estate syndicators and securities issuers to accept funds from investors in the form of Bitcoin and Ethereum, frictionlessly and with zero crypto-market risk to the syndicator or issuer. This enables holders of these virtual currencies to invest in real estate, crowdfunding and other private and public securities offerings without having to go through the cumbersome and often confusing process of liquidating tokens and then wiring funds in USD to an escrow account at Prime Trust.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005205/en/

Prime Trust’s systems present BTC/ETH delivery instructions, including a unique wallet address and Q ...

Prime Trust’s systems present BTC/ETH delivery instructions, including a unique wallet address and QR code for a specific transaction (Graphic: Business Wire)

With Prime Trust’s transaction technology, real estate syndicators, portals, platforms, brokers and direct-issuers can now accept investments with minimal friction, regardless of whether the investor is remitting funds to escrow via wire, ACH, check, credit card, Bitcoin or Ethereum.

How it works: Historically in Prime Trust’s standard escrow business for the securities and real estate industries, funds could be remitted via ACH, wire, check or credit card. The firm’s transaction technology presents the investor with funds delivery instructions specific to the method they chose to send funds. Bitcoin and Ethereum work the same way. Prime Trust’s systems present BTC/ETH delivery instructions, including a unique wallet address and QR code for the specific transaction (see attached example photo).

Using these straightforward instructions, the investor can easily and securely complete the transaction. Prime Trust’s platform keeps the syndicator or issuer informed by updating the accounting records for the offering to note the investor’s funds have been received, including the net amount, and automatically sends email notifications (customizable by the issuer) to the investor.

“Demand for people to be able to use digital currency as a method of remitting funds for investments they make in real estate, as well as traditional Reg D, Reg A, Reg S, and Reg CF offerings has been dramatic,” said Scott Purcell, CEO of Prime Trust. “After years of leading the crowdfunding and real estate industries with technology-driven escrow, compliance, KYC, AML and other services, adding Bitcoin and Ethereum is a natural extension of what we provide our portal, broker, real estate syndicator, adviser and direct-issuer customers.”

The technology is now out of beta and released for select Prime Trust customers. It is available both via API’s and via the Prime Trust “Invest Now” plug & play transaction engine. It is highly scalable and can be used for both initial (primary) offerings, as well as for escrow and clearance of secondary transactions by exchanges.

More information about Prime Trust's products and solutions is available at www.primetrust.com.

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is a chartered Nevada trust company that as a Qualified Custodian provides custody of cash, tokens (aka “coins”), stocks, bonds, private business interests and other assets. It also provides compliance and specialized services relating to funds processing, AML/KYC compliance, and transaction technology for the new digital economy. As a blockchain-driven trust company, its mission is to provide portals, platforms, brokers, real estate syndicators and direct-issuers with best-in-class solutions to seamlessly meet the needs of their securities offerings and of exchanges and secondary markets. As a trust company, Prime Trust provides a wide array of account types, including simple custody, IRA’s, asset protection trusts, health savings accounts and college savings solutions, all of which are designed to hold any asset class.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pPIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Investor Call and Corporate Update on August 9, 2018
AQ
03:19pUNISYNC : Reports q3 financial results
AQ
03:19pCLEARFORD WATER : Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and Continued Expansion of its Business through Acquisition of Private Utility Assets
AQ
03:19pCATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018
AQ
03:19pREDHILL BIOPHARMA : Elaborates on its Announced Positive Top-Line Results from Phase III Study of RHB-104 in Crohn's Disease
AQ
03:19pALKEM LABORATORIES - INVITE FOR Q1FY19 CONFERENCE CALL AT 5 : 00pm 1ST, August 10th, 2018
AQ
03:19pCANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Receives Final Licensing Approval for Two Managed Dispensaries in Maryland
AQ
03:19pLHC : finalizes joint venture agreements in Nevada and Missouri
AQ
03:19pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo for the Adjuvant Treatment of Adult Patients
AQ
03:19pZAFGEN : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3AGEAS : AGEAS : A deluge of news in busy trading week
4LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle
5LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.