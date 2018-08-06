You Can Now Invest in Real Estate Using Bitcoin

Holders of digital currency can now easily invest in real estate,
crowdfunding, and other securities offerings without having to first
liquidate tokens and then wire funds in USD.
Prime Trust, a technology-driven trust company, announced today that it
has released new technology which enables real estate syndicators and
securities issuers to accept funds from investors in the form of Bitcoin
and Ethereum, frictionlessly and with zero crypto-market risk to the
syndicator or issuer. This enables holders of these virtual currencies
to invest in real estate, crowdfunding and other private and public
securities offerings without having to go through the cumbersome and
often confusing process of liquidating tokens and then wiring funds in
USD to an escrow account at Prime Trust.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005205/en/
Prime Trust’s systems present BTC/ETH delivery instructions, including a unique wallet address and QR code for a specific transaction (Graphic: Business Wire)
With Prime Trust’s transaction technology, real estate syndicators,
portals, platforms, brokers and direct-issuers can now accept
investments with minimal friction, regardless of whether the investor is
remitting funds to escrow via wire, ACH, check, credit card, Bitcoin or
Ethereum.
How it works: Historically in Prime Trust’s standard escrow
business for the securities and real estate industries, funds could be
remitted via ACH, wire, check or credit card. The firm’s transaction
technology presents the investor with funds delivery instructions
specific to the method they chose to send funds. Bitcoin and Ethereum
work the same way. Prime Trust’s systems present BTC/ETH delivery
instructions, including a unique wallet address and QR code for the
specific transaction (see attached example photo).
Using these straightforward instructions, the investor can easily and
securely complete the transaction. Prime Trust’s platform keeps the
syndicator or issuer informed by updating the accounting records for the
offering to note the investor’s funds have been received, including the
net amount, and automatically sends email notifications (customizable by
the issuer) to the investor.
“Demand for people to be able to use digital currency as a method of
remitting funds for investments they make in real estate, as well as
traditional Reg D, Reg A, Reg S, and Reg CF offerings has been
dramatic,” said Scott Purcell, CEO of Prime Trust. “After years of
leading the crowdfunding and real estate industries with
technology-driven escrow, compliance, KYC, AML and other services,
adding Bitcoin and Ethereum is a natural extension of what we provide
our portal, broker, real estate syndicator, adviser and direct-issuer
customers.”
The technology is now out of beta and released for select Prime Trust
customers. It is available both via API’s and via the Prime Trust
“Invest Now” plug & play transaction engine. It is highly scalable and
can be used for both initial (primary) offerings, as well as for escrow
and clearance of secondary transactions by exchanges.
More information about Prime Trust's products and solutions is available
at www.primetrust.com.
About Prime Trust
Prime Trust is a chartered Nevada trust company that as a Qualified
Custodian provides custody of cash, tokens (aka “coins”), stocks, bonds,
private business interests and other assets. It also provides compliance
and specialized services relating to funds processing, AML/KYC
compliance, and transaction technology for the new digital economy. As a
blockchain-driven trust company, its mission is to provide portals,
platforms, brokers, real estate syndicators and direct-issuers with
best-in-class solutions to seamlessly meet the needs of their securities
offerings and of exchanges and secondary markets. As a trust company,
Prime Trust provides a wide array of account types, including simple
custody, IRA’s, asset protection trusts, health savings accounts and
college savings solutions, all of which are designed to hold any asset
class.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005205/en/