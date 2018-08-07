YouTube Celebrity Emma Chamberlain Debuts “High Key” Clothing and Accessories Collection Sold Exclusively on Dote

Dote, GenZ’s dream mall, announces the launch of High Key by Emma
Chamberlain, a fashion and accessories collection sold exclusively on Dote
starting today. The collection features delicate tanks, fluffy jacket,
yellow denim jacket and four styles of scrunchies with Emma’s wild and
weird personality stamped throughout.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005306/en/
High Key by Emma Chamberlain (photo credit: Andre Nguyen)
The collection soft-launched on July 17th with a secret storefront
called Low Key. Teasers on Emma’s social channels led fans to a fun 90’s
inspired quiz, pixelated product photography and scrambled style
descriptions. The reveal was the opportunity to pre-order products
without knowing exactly what you were getting and the items sold out
within two hours.
With a following of nearly 3 million on both YouTube and Instagram, Emma
is part of the growing army of online vloggers who are today's biggest
trendsetters and shows no sign of slowing down as she takes her first
step into fashion. Dote caters to her digitally-native audience
providing a platform to create and connect with her fans in a new and
authentic way. Users come to Dote 4x per day and view more than 75 items
every “shopping trip.”
“Emma is hands down one of the most influential YouTubers of our time
and we’re thrilled she’s chosen Dote as the exclusive retailer. We see
it as a testament to Dote’s audience, which is perfectly aligned with
Emma’s biggest fans,” said Lauren Farleigh, Co-founder & CEO of Dote.
“Feedback to High Key has been extremely positive. Emma is a fashion
icon and embodies many of the best traits that represent GenZ from
confidence and authenticity to self-expression.”
“I’m psyched to partner with Dote on my first collection. I want people
to wear High Key and be excited to step out into the world feeling like
the best version of themselves,” said Chamberlain. “The pieces can
survive anything.” And as for the name? “My approach to fashion inspired
the name - wearing unique clothes that I love, dressing without fear
and, of course, it gives nod to my unfiltered ways,” explains
Chamberlain.
The first product drop includes an assortment of scrunchies
($6.50/each), delicate tanks ($28/each), a yellow denim jacket ($56) and
the much-anticipated Poopy Jacket ($64). For more information, visit highkeybyemma.com.
About Dote
Dote is a social app where you can connect, create and shop more than
140 of your favorite brands with today’s biggest social stars. Through a
seamless shopping experience, giveaways, quizzes, shoppable social posts
and more, the company is building Gen Z’s dream mall. Dote was founded
in 2014 by Lauren Farleigh (CEO) and is headquartered in San Francisco,
CA. For more information, go to doteshopping.com
or follow us at @doteshopping on Instagram and Twitter.
About Emma Chamberlain:
Emma Chamberlain, 17-year-old lifestyle vlogger, hails from California
and launched her self-titled YouTube channel in 2017. She averages over
23 million monthly views on YouTube, has 3.5 million subscribers and
adds an average of 300k new subscribers per week. She also counts 3.2
million followers on Instagram. Emma is known for her hilarious and
original content. She is represented by United Talent Agency. Check out
more at youtube.com/emmachamberlain.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005306/en/