YouTube Celebrity Emma Chamberlain Debuts “High Key” Clothing and Accessories Collection Sold Exclusively on Dote

Designed for those who want to feel a little more wild and weird, confident and charismatic, this product drop is the Emma-starter pack celebrating the unique people we are

Dote, GenZ’s dream mall, announces the launch of High Key by Emma Chamberlain, a fashion and accessories collection sold exclusively on Dote starting today. The collection features delicate tanks, fluffy jacket, yellow denim jacket and four styles of scrunchies with Emma’s wild and weird personality stamped throughout.

High Key by Emma Chamberlain (photo credit: Andre Nguyen)

The collection soft-launched on July 17th with a secret storefront called Low Key. Teasers on Emma’s social channels led fans to a fun 90’s inspired quiz, pixelated product photography and scrambled style descriptions. The reveal was the opportunity to pre-order products without knowing exactly what you were getting and the items sold out within two hours.

With a following of nearly 3 million on both YouTube and Instagram, Emma is part of the growing army of online vloggers who are today's biggest trendsetters and shows no sign of slowing down as she takes her first step into fashion. Dote caters to her digitally-native audience providing a platform to create and connect with her fans in a new and authentic way. Users come to Dote 4x per day and view more than 75 items every “shopping trip.”

“Emma is hands down one of the most influential YouTubers of our time and we’re thrilled she’s chosen Dote as the exclusive retailer. We see it as a testament to Dote’s audience, which is perfectly aligned with Emma’s biggest fans,” said Lauren Farleigh, Co-founder & CEO of Dote. “Feedback to High Key has been extremely positive. Emma is a fashion icon and embodies many of the best traits that represent GenZ from confidence and authenticity to self-expression.”

“I’m psyched to partner with Dote on my first collection. I want people to wear High Key and be excited to step out into the world feeling like the best version of themselves,” said Chamberlain. “The pieces can survive anything.” And as for the name? “My approach to fashion inspired the name - wearing unique clothes that I love, dressing without fear and, of course, it gives nod to my unfiltered ways,” explains Chamberlain.

The first product drop includes an assortment of scrunchies ($6.50/each), delicate tanks ($28/each), a yellow denim jacket ($56) and the much-anticipated Poopy Jacket ($64). For more information, visit highkeybyemma.com.

About Dote

Dote is a social app where you can connect, create and shop more than 140 of your favorite brands with today’s biggest social stars. Through a seamless shopping experience, giveaways, quizzes, shoppable social posts and more, the company is building Gen Z’s dream mall. Dote was founded in 2014 by Lauren Farleigh (CEO) and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, go to doteshopping.com or follow us at @doteshopping on Instagram and Twitter.

About Emma Chamberlain:

Emma Chamberlain, 17-year-old lifestyle vlogger, hails from California and launched her self-titled YouTube channel in 2017. She averages over 23 million monthly views on YouTube, has 3.5 million subscribers and adds an average of 300k new subscribers per week. She also counts 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Emma is known for her hilarious and original content. She is represented by United Talent Agency. Check out more at youtube.com/emmachamberlain.

