Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

YouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 01:51am CEST
Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube is creating scripted series and other original programming for international markets including France, Germany, Japan, Mexico and India to try to draw new customers to its paid subscription service, a senior executive said on Friday.

The programming will come in the form of multiple genres such as music documentaries, reality series, talk shows and scripted series, Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original programming, said in an interview. It will be produced in local languages and subtitled or dubbed for other markets.

Some of the programming will appear on YouTube Premium, the monthly subscription service formerly called YouTube Red. Other content will be available on YouTube's free service with advertising.

"We are targeting markets where we believe we have a tremendous upside in potential subscribers," Daniels said.

YouTube already has released a handful of original shows in South Korea and one in India, a talk show in Hindi about cricket. Called "UnCricket," the show has performed "beyond expectations," Daniels said.

Daniels also said a reality show starring South Korean pop band Big Bang had boosted subscriptions, and that 50 percent of the new customers came from outside of Korea.

More details about the new international slate will be released in the coming weeks, she said.

YouTube will be competing with companies including Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc that are investing in local language programming for online audiences around the world.

The first original shows from YouTube debuted on its premium service in 2016, starting with series from some of the platform's most popular video creators. It added programming from Hollywood stars and also released a batch of children's shows including Emmy-winning "Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force."

There are no current plans for more original children's programming, Daniels said. The YouTube Kids app serves that younger audience, she said, and the company does not believe children's content will drive subscriptions to YouTube Premium at this time.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Lisa Richwine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26aCity Council aims to make New York first U.S. city to cap Uber, others
RE
01:53aFacebook suspends U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
RE
01:51aYouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets
RE
01:47aAMERICAN HONDA MOTOR : Honda Accord and Ridgeline Named as J.D. Power & Associates "2018 APEAL Award" Winners with CR-V and Odyssey Also Highly Ranked
PU
01:37aCOMMISSION BOARD MEETING ON WED, AUGUST 1, 2018 - 4 : 00 pm
PU
01:27aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation with Singapore
PU
01:27aMORNING REPORT : 27 July 2018
PU
01:22aMEET THE INTERNS : Jarrett Pitman
PU
12:52aARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Expect extended delays on I-17 northbound north of Phoenix
PU
12:52aINDY RACING LEAGUE LLC : Rahal-Patrick reunion sparks record-setting night for fundrai...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Police investigating recovered ca..
3The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
4CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CABLE CRACKDOWN: State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Tim..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.