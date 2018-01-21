Your CRM Thanks You, But It Can’t Increase Renewals Revenue

RainmakerForce, a San Francisco-based sales technology company features
a powerful off-the-shelf SaaS for companies to drive renewal revenue in
a systematic, predictable and sales-centric manner. While it is cheaper
to keep an existing customer than get a new one, CFOs and sales leaders
closely monitor renewal (or churn) rates because renewals are critical
for healthy EBITDA margins and to sustain growth. RainmakerForce is a
turn-key solution for companies to not only increase renewal rates but
also grow the installed base systematically. Its technology encapsulates
robust data-science and field-tested selling techniques to predict the
likelihood of renewals as well as increase revenue with adaptive
cross-selling and up-selling.
RainmakerForce turns renewal sales into a science. Companies instantly determine which specific actions motivate buying and also whether any given customer is likely to renew, is on the fence and if they can be influenced. Reps can reach out to customers with the right messages with the right offer and at the right time systematically. (Photo: Business Wire)
Renewals teams in most companies nowadays swivel between CRMs, support
ticketing systems, voice dialers and other applications that do not
communicate with each other. There is a market problem too: Most of the
available commercial renewals software focus on billings or subscription
management and completely miss providing a systematic sales solution to
renewals. “Every renewal is a cumbersome manual process riddled with
inefficiencies, human errors and missing data that generally underserve
the customer’s true needs,” notes Mack
Sundaram, CEO of RainmakerForce. “Even in companies with
best-in-class renewal rates, lack of systematic up-selling or
cross-selling leaves them with flat growth and vulnerable to
competition. Add unpredictability to the mix and we have sustainable
growth in jeopardy.”
RainmakerForce turns renewals into a science by getting teams to reach
out to customers with the right messages with the right offer and at the
right time. At its core, it forces a selling discipline and fortifies it
with machine-learning to achieve the highest net revenue increases from
the installed base. Being a smart technology, it proactively synthesizes
customers’ post-sales consumption patterns and risk triggers and
transforms them into meaningful actions that are both ripe for the
taking with existing customers and for increasing value to them. Laying
the groundwork to make renewals systematic is seamless with
RainmakerForce as it literally snaps-on to any existing CRM and
minimizes internal change management. The day-in-the-life of a renewal
rep remains unchanged while their actions get customers to describe what
they value, when and where they use products and how their organizations
work. Such data-capture enables companies to determine which specific
actions motivate buying and also whether any given customer is likely to
renew, is on the fence and if they can be influenced.
“We started in 2015 by helping a large telecom provider in Denver get a
full grasp of their installed base and transform their renewals into a
growth engine,” remarks Sundaram. “As our product matured with more
companies using it, we have observed an average 22.3% increase in
renewals and top-line growth. 2018 has kicked off with strong economic
fundamentals and companies will be counting on the investments they made
in customer acquisition to pay off. We are excited to help them see that
promise of good things to come!”
RainmakerForce technology augments a disciplined adaptive sales
technique with millions of customer behavioral data points that predict
buying behavior, remove blind spots and eliminate guesswork in sales.
For more information, visit https://www.rainmakerforce.com/
or follow @rainmakerforce.
About RainmakerForce
RainmakerForce provides Smart Sales technology built directly on
customer purchase intentions to help sales teams get 100% revenue and
forecast attainment with no blind spots in pipeline management. It
synthesizes ever-changing deal information into meaningful actions with
a systematic selling discipline, reveals areas of revenue loss and
removes guesswork that makes sales forecasts miss quota plans. Small,
medium and large teams in hunting, renewals and channel sales use
RainmakerForce to generate consistency in sales performance, plug
revenue holes and reliably predict their future attainment.
