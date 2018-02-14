Yours.co Kickstarter Transforms Phone Videos into Beautiful Home Movies

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yours.co proudly announces its Kickstarter campaign to transform smartphone videos into beautiful home movies. Yours.co’s new technology combines artificial intelligence (AI) with a human touch to deliver a personal home video up to 30 minutes long—not just a one-minute mashup made by AI. Finally, family memories that have been sitting on smartphones get the attention they deserve, so users can go on making more memories.



Yours.co Delivers Beautiful Family Movies





Tweet This: Yours.co Kickstarter to transform smartphone videos into beautiful home movies: http://kck.st/2BWkNjo

Every smartphone today has hundreds, maybe thousands, of videos and photos stored on the device doing nothing. These memories are important and irreplaceable, and, despite the best of intentions to do something with this footage, they remain unedited and take up storage space. Yours.co intelligently edits these videos, automatically adding music, transitions and effects to any uploaded content. The process is simple; users upload photos and video from their smartphone and Yours.co stitches it together into an enjoyable long-form Magic Movie with zero effort.

“Kickstarter is the perfect platform to launch our technology and great news for anyone who takes video on their smartphone,” said Paul Brockbank, CEO of Yours.co. “Finally, there’s an answer to the question ‘What should I do with all these videos on my phone?’ We are very excited about our whole new approach to home movies and the huge support achieved so quickly. By supporting Yours.co on Kickstarter users will take part in this fantastic adventure and get in on the ground floor.”

What makes Yours.co different?

It’s more than a video mash-up Simply upload and go, Yours.co does the rest Home movies for people who don’t have time to make/edit home movies Take home videos from the small screen to the big screen Access home movies anywhere, anytime through streaming service Preserve memories forever

The crowdfunding campaign launched by the Yours.co team was funded 100 percent in less than 24 hours. The funding supports the development and further expansion of the technology so that everyone can use it with ease from anywhere. Visit Yours.co Kickstarter page to back the campaign and pre-order Magic Movies today. By supporting Yours.co on Kickstarter today, backers will receive fantastic early bird discounts and bonuses.

Resources:

Kickstarter Link: http://kck.st/2BWkNjo

Website: www.yours.co

Video: https://youtu.be/RxyEKZhVpkk

Check out Yours.co at www.yours.co



About Yours.co

Yours.co transforms videos from your phone into beautiful home movies, and makes them available on any home medium (TV, computer, digital device) via DVD and streaming (coming soon). Creating moments and sharing them with others has never been easier.

Media Contact:

Ben Jolley

Tel: (801) 373-7888

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbfc341d-cbfe-4586-bca2-6153a71550d3

