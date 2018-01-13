Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZAIS Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc.; Is $4.10 a Fair Price?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 04:48pm CET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAIS) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to the Z Acquisition LLC and Christian Zugel, the Company's Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. ZAIS is an investment management company, focusing on investments in specialized credit strategies.

On January 12, 2018, ZAIS announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Z Acquisition LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, ZAIS shareholders would only receive $4.10 in cash for each share of ZAIS common stock.

The investigation concerns whether the ZAIS board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for ZAIS shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal price represents adequate consideration, especially given that ZAIS last reported having $1.12 per share in cash and no long-term debt. 

If you are a shareholder of ZAIS and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zais-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-zais-group-holdings-inc-is-410-a-fair-price-300582332.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54p HIGH RATINGS : A perfect opportunity
06:32p Airbus ordered to pay 104 million euros to settle Taiwan missile dispute
06:31p Airbus ordered to pay 104 million euros to settle Taiwan missile dispute
06:23p TRIAD RUNNING GROUPS : Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Burlington
06:14p MANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez is the spark Man United are missing, says Dwight Yorke
06:14p MANCHESTER UNITED : Zlatan Ibrahimovic among three Man United players who could leave Old Trafford in January
06:13p DEERE : Mooresville Park Board ready to tackle new master plan
06:12p BLOCKCHAIN : ConsenSys helping Dubai become first blockchain-powered city
06:12p ITHMAAR BSC : Bank offers over 4,000 Thimaar account prizes
06:12p TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines commits to order A350 aircraft
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.