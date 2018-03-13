ZRG Partners : Q4 2017 Industrial Hiring Index Posts a Robust 12% Increase

ZRG Partners, a client-focused global executive search firm driven by
data analytics, announced the results of its Q4
2017 Global Industrial Hiring Index.
The Industrial sector hiring trends showed a robust increase over Q3
2017, rising 12%. The index was up 33% versus the same quarter last
year. This quarter’s hiring demand was the highest we’ve ever recorded
for the Industrial sector.
Nate
Frank, Managing Director, ZRG Industrial Practice stated “Another
strong quarter to end 2017 came as no real surprise given the demand our
industrial team was seeing in search activity to end the year. Looking
ahead, it will be interesting to observe what impact stock market
volatility in the first quarter has on hiring activity early in 2018.”
From a Private Equity investment perspective, investment in the
Industrial sector was strong in Q4 2017 gaining 38% on a year-over-year
basis.
About ZRG Partners
ZRG
Partners, LLC is a global authority on talent management in the
Industrial market. ZRG provides its clients with specialized global
market expertise in executive recruitment, consulting and advisory work
with a focus on data and analytics to drive great business decisions.
The Global Industrial Hiring Index analysis utilizes a proprietary
algorithm that looks at hiring within selected benchmark companies in
seven distinct segments. ZRG Partners collaborates with data from the
CEB TalentNeuron™ tool and Pitchbook to assemble the sector data that
drives the Index.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006001/en/