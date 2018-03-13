Log in
ZRG Partners : Q4 2017 Industrial Hiring Index Posts a Robust 12% Increase

03/13/2018

ZRG Partners, a client-focused global executive search firm driven by data analytics, announced the results of its Q4 2017 Global Industrial Hiring Index.

The Industrial sector hiring trends showed a robust increase over Q3 2017, rising 12%. The index was up 33% versus the same quarter last year. This quarter’s hiring demand was the highest we’ve ever recorded for the Industrial sector.

Nate Frank, Managing Director, ZRG Industrial Practice stated “Another strong quarter to end 2017 came as no real surprise given the demand our industrial team was seeing in search activity to end the year. Looking ahead, it will be interesting to observe what impact stock market volatility in the first quarter has on hiring activity early in 2018.”

From a Private Equity investment perspective, investment in the Industrial sector was strong in Q4 2017 gaining 38% on a year-over-year basis.

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners, LLC is a global authority on talent management in the Industrial market. ZRG provides its clients with specialized global market expertise in executive recruitment, consulting and advisory work with a focus on data and analytics to drive great business decisions.

The Global Industrial Hiring Index analysis utilizes a proprietary algorithm that looks at hiring within selected benchmark companies in seven distinct segments. ZRG Partners collaborates with data from the CEB TalentNeuron™ tool and Pitchbook to assemble the sector data that drives the Index.


© Business Wire 2018
