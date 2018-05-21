ZRG Partners : Welcomes Bruce J. Robertson as Managing Director, Head of Financial Officer Practice

ZRG Partners, recognized as the fastest growing executive search firm in the Americas, is pleased to announce that Bruce J. Robertson has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Financial Officer Practice.

Bruce is an experienced search professional who comes to ZRG after spending the past 9 years with RSR partners. Prior to this, he was with Heidrick & Struggles where he was a Managing Partner and Senior Member of their CFO Practice. Before Heidrick & Struggles, he was a Managing Director at TMP and Norman Broadbent Associates.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG commented, “ZRG has been successfully growing our search work in the CFO and Financial Officer practice under the leadership of David Hart and Rich Herman for the past decade. The addition of Bruce’s vast body of work with Fortune 500 Financial Officers as well as with global multinational CFO projects further strengthens our capabilities. We are pleased to expand our team to further support the needs of our clients in this critical functional area.”

Mr. Robertson stated, “I am looking forward to returning to a truly global platform that provides the best coverage for my clients. ZRG is delivering value with some great tools and technology that supplement the traditional search process that are specifically engineered to help clients make the best hiring decision using data and analytics. I am pleased to reunite and partner with some past colleagues and continue to provide great domestic and global search work with ZRG.”

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 19 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the industry driven by the firm’s client focused, results driven approach grounded in integrity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005822/en/