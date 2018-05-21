ZRG Partners : Welcomes Bruce J. Robertson as Managing Director, Head of Financial Officer Practice

ZRG Partners, recognized as the fastest growing executive search firm in
the Americas, is pleased to announce that Bruce
J. Robertson has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Financial
Officer Practice.
Bruce is an experienced search professional who comes to ZRG after
spending the past 9 years with RSR partners. Prior to this, he was with
Heidrick & Struggles where he was a Managing Partner and Senior Member
of their CFO Practice. Before Heidrick & Struggles, he was a Managing
Director at TMP and Norman Broadbent Associates.
Larry
Hartmann, CEO of ZRG commented, “ZRG has been successfully growing
our search work in the CFO and Financial Officer practice under the
leadership of David Hart and Rich Herman for the past decade. The
addition of Bruce’s vast body of work with Fortune 500 Financial
Officers as well as with global multinational CFO projects further
strengthens our capabilities. We are pleased to expand our team to
further support the needs of our clients in this critical functional
area.”
Mr. Robertson stated, “I am looking forward to returning to a truly
global platform that provides the best coverage for my clients. ZRG is
delivering value with some great tools and technology that supplement
the traditional search process that are specifically engineered to help
clients make the best hiring decision using data and analytics. I am
pleased to reunite and partner with some past colleagues and continue to
provide great domestic and global search work with ZRG.”
About ZRG Partners
ZRG
Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm
that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 19 years, clients
have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG
Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search
firms in the industry driven by the firm’s client focused, results
driven approach grounded in integrity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005822/en/