Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZRG Partners : Welcomes Bruce J. Robertson as Managing Director, Head of Financial Officer Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

ZRG Partners, recognized as the fastest growing executive search firm in the Americas, is pleased to announce that Bruce J. Robertson has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Financial Officer Practice.

Bruce is an experienced search professional who comes to ZRG after spending the past 9 years with RSR partners. Prior to this, he was with Heidrick & Struggles where he was a Managing Partner and Senior Member of their CFO Practice. Before Heidrick & Struggles, he was a Managing Director at TMP and Norman Broadbent Associates.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG commented, “ZRG has been successfully growing our search work in the CFO and Financial Officer practice under the leadership of David Hart and Rich Herman for the past decade. The addition of Bruce’s vast body of work with Fortune 500 Financial Officers as well as with global multinational CFO projects further strengthens our capabilities. We are pleased to expand our team to further support the needs of our clients in this critical functional area.”

Mr. Robertson stated, “I am looking forward to returning to a truly global platform that provides the best coverage for my clients. ZRG is delivering value with some great tools and technology that supplement the traditional search process that are specifically engineered to help clients make the best hiring decision using data and analytics. I am pleased to reunite and partner with some past colleagues and continue to provide great domestic and global search work with ZRG.”

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 19 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the industry driven by the firm’s client focused, results driven approach grounded in integrity.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pAMEREN : to build 400-megawatt wind farm, Missouri's largest
AQ
06:27pBABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:27pACCENTURE : Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine
AQ
06:27pMERCK AND : Ebola Vaccination Begins in Democratic Republic of Congo -- Update
DJ
06:26pCDP VERIFICATION : 2018 Deadline Approaching Fast
AQ
06:25pABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:25pSUPERMARKET INCOME REIT : Result of general meeting
PU
06:25pMICHELMERSH BRICK : Grant of Options – 21th May 2018
PU
06:25pTHE BEST OF THE CITY UNDER ONE ROOF : Time Out Market Miami adds Jeremy Ford, Michael Beltran, Alberto Cabrera and more to its roster of top chefs and restaurateurs
PU
06:25pZOTEFOAMS : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
4IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
5MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Mastercard and Three Additional Credit Services S..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.