Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Central Air Conditioners to Supply HVAC Systems for the Port of Duqm in Oman

07/22/2018 | 08:08am CEST
Zamil Central Air Conditioners Company was recently awarded a contract valued at SAR 2.55 million by the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm to supply HVAC systems for the Port of Duqm in the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the agreement, Zamil Central Air Conditioners will supply 160 HVAC systems and equipment, including central split units, packaged units, and fresh air handling units for the construction of the liquid Bulk Berth Project at Duqm Port in Oman.

Situated on the southeastern seaboard of the Sultanate of Oman, overlooking the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean beyond, the Port of Duqm is fast becoming an important reality as part of the Middle East region's rapidly transforming maritime landscape. The Port of Duqm has the trappings of a world-class, multipurpose commercial gateway. Also, as the principal anchor of a huge Special Economic Zone envisioned at Duqm, it also has the potential to develop into one of the Middle East's largest ports in the long term.

The Port of Duqm is part of the ambitious SEZD project (Special Economic Zone of Duqm) in Oman, destined to be the biggest fully integrated Special Economic Zone in the Middle East. It includes industrial, logistics, residential, and tourist zones, supported by world-class road infrastructure, and an international airport and seaport.

Disclaimer

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. SJSC published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 06:07:04 UTC
