Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Selected as Winner of the United Safety Council Gold Award for 2017

05/20/2018 | 10:35am CEST
Zamil Industrial has been selected by the United Safety Council (USC) as the winner of the First Place Gold Award for Corporate Safety for the year 2017. The company was selected from a group of international organizations collaborating with the council.

The award recognizes Zamil Industrial for the outstanding safety initiatives in place at the company, the positive results of its annual HSE Management Audit, the thoroughness of the Safety Key Performance Index conducted every quarter and the unique and innovative Safety Task Analysis and Risk Reduction Talk (STARRT) program.

The award selection committee cited the company's extraordinary improvements in its accident frequency rating, severity rate and the outstanding reductions achieved in lost-time injuries and recordables.

Zamil Industrial understands the importance of involving both employees and management in safety programs and safety committee meetings, of having written safety and health programs in place and of using inspection and incident investigation programs to address and resolve any issues that may arise.

In addition, the director of the Corporate Loss Prevention Department (CLPD) at Zamil Industrial, Awadh Al-Ghamdi, received a Certificate of Recognition in the Safety Leadership category, as well as a Certificate of Recognition in Excellence in Safety from the USC for putting the Certified Occupational Safety Specialist (COSS) program to outstanding use.

These international awards acknowledge the significant contributions of the CLPD management and teams in the implementation of effective safety programs and initiatives. They also demonstrate the company's genuine commitment to sustaining rigorous safety management and to providing a safe, healthful and decent working environment free from foreseeable hazards and risks across all the business units of Zamil Industrial.

Based in Orlando, Florida, the United Safety Council is an independent, nonprofit, nongovernmental safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. The council is a member of the American Association of Safety Councils, an international safety and services association.

Disclaimer

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. SJSC published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 08:34:04 UTC
