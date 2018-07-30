Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Steel Construction Company Wins SAR 26.8 Million Contract to Supply Custom-Made Steel Structures for Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit System Project

Zamil Steel Construction Company was recently awarded a contract valued at SAR 26.8 million (USD 7.1 million) by Al Ghurair Construction LLC for the Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit System (BRT) project in the central region of Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the contract includes the supply and erection of more than 3,100 metric tons of structural steel with intumescent and cementitious fireproof coatings. The project includes the testing and commissioning of 17 units of BRT stations and five units of BRT bridges. The work is part of the third phase of Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit Lines within the King Abdulaziz Public Transport System project, owned by the Arriyadh Development Authority in Saudi Arabia.

The BRT System project is a fast-track, multicomponent undertaking with complex safety and security requirements. It will be delivered within a challenging time frame and will require an extraordinary level of attention to detail.

As is typical of the BRT Systems, the line will allow rush-hour buses to travel in bus-only lanes, which will be specific highway shoulder lanes that reduce traffic congestion and reduce commuting times. Currently utilized by many global cities, BRT is expected to provide an efficient, high-capacity and cost-effective transit solution for Riyadh and the entire central region.