Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Steel Construction Company Wins SAR 26.8 Million Contract to Supply Custom-Made Steel Structures for Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit System Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 08:43am CEST
Zamil Steel Construction Company was recently awarded a contract valued at SAR 26.8 million (USD 7.1 million) by Al Ghurair Construction LLC for the Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit System (BRT) project in the central region of Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the contract includes the supply and erection of more than 3,100 metric tons of structural steel with intumescent and cementitious fireproof coatings. The project includes the testing and commissioning of 17 units of BRT stations and five units of BRT bridges. The work is part of the third phase of Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit Lines within the King Abdulaziz Public Transport System project, owned by the Arriyadh Development Authority in Saudi Arabia.

The BRT System project is a fast-track, multicomponent undertaking with complex safety and security requirements. It will be delivered within a challenging time frame and will require an extraordinary level of attention to detail.

As is typical of the BRT Systems, the line will allow rush-hour buses to travel in bus-only lanes, which will be specific highway shoulder lanes that reduce traffic congestion and reduce commuting times. Currently utilized by many global cities, BRT is expected to provide an efficient, high-capacity and cost-effective transit solution for Riyadh and the entire central region.

Disclaimer

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. SJSC published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
08:57aOK ZIMBABWE : Forex challenges trample OK Grand Challenge’s contribution
AQ
08:57aVALOE OYJ : 18-07-30 Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment
PU
08:57aAIR LIQUIDE : 1st Half Profit Rises 12% Despite Forex Hit -- Update
DJ
08:56aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Indivior says generic's appeal gets granted-in-part motion on preliminary injunction
RE
08:56aMANCHESTER UNITED : Andreas Pereira could play big part in Man United's season and other things learned from Liverpool loss
AQ
08:55aTRINITY MIRROR : Daily Mirror publisher Reach slumps to £113.5 million first-half loss
RE
08:54aGVC : MGM Resorts to jointly set up online betting platform in U.S.
RE
08:52aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW captures 24 Hours of Spa
AQ
08:52aRENAULT : Hamilton dominates field in Hungary
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA : VISA : Rewards Nigerian Start-ups
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : cuts full-year margin guidance after profit falls short
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
4MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Belux Agreement with Ceres Pharma Worth over EUR 4..
5AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : 1st Half Profit Rises 12% as Revenue Falls
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.