Zamil Industrial Investment SJSC : Steel India Achieves IMS Certification

Zamil Steel Buildings India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zamil Industrial, has successfully passed the external certification audit for Integrated Management System (IMS). This certification unifies the three key standards - ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System; ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System; and OHSAS 18001:2007 Occupational Health & Safety Management System - into one coherent system.

Third-party auditors from Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS performed the rigorous assessment and evaluation of Zamil Steel India's management system and confirmed their satisfaction with the company's Quality, Occupational Health & Safety, and Environment standards.

The scope of the certification includes the manufacture and supply of pre-engineered steel buildings and steel structures, while the scope of the audit examined the management of quality, health, safety, and environmental management systems at the company. No areas of non-conformance were identified during the audit, affirming the company's compliance with the required standards and acknowledging the effectiveness of the existing management system at Zamil Steel India.

IMS Certification refers to a company-wide quality system that improves process and service quality throughout the business, leading to increased efficiency through waste reduction, more efficient utilization of resources and streamlining of the current practices used by the company.

The achievement of this class of certification reaffirms the continuing commitment of Zamil Steel to full compliance with global standards and to the delivery of the highest quality products and the most cost-effective solutions to its valuable clients.