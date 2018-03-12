Zephyr Real Estate Presents 2017 Top Producer Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate has announced its Top Producers for 2017. The awards presentation was held in February with recognition both for individual agents as well as teams.



Zephyr Real Estate 2017 Top Producer Awards





The Top Ten individual agents are Tanya Dzhibrailova (No. 1 Agent Companywide); Isabelle Grotte (No. 1 Agent Noe Valley Office); Laura Kaufman; Robin Hubinsky (No. 1 Agent West Portal Office); John LePage; Simon Shue (No. 1 Agent Pacific Heights Office); Suhl Chin; Chris DeNike (No. 1 Agent Marin Office); Andrew Roth; and Damon Knox (No. 1 Agent Upper Market Office).

These achievers also earned the coveted Top Producer recognition as individual agents: Ravi Malhotra, Saba Shoaeioskouei, Ken Eggers, Tyron Hooper, Suki Tsang, Richard Sarro, Hugh Groocock, Ivor Collins, Bobbi Levenson, Vikki Hoven, Claudia Siegel, Seth Skolnick, Lynnette Giusti, Cheryl Bower, Peter Goss, Cynthia Pagán, Erik Reider, David Antman, David Klein, Eileen Bermingham, Sabrina Gee-Shin, Susan Olk, Nadia Ruimy, Eric Castongia, Mark Machado, Kuntala Cheng, Jenn Pfeiffer, and Norm Fung.

“These agents exemplify the complete definition of Top Producer,” commented Randall Kostick, President of Zephyr. “From work ethics to personal integrity, they know what it takes to succeed and to thrive.”

In addition, this year Zephyr recognized teams who have achieved dramatic results with group efforts. The Top Ten Teams for 2017 are Team Howe with Sherri Howe, Kristin Rolph and Samantha Hailer (No. 1 Team Companywide); Real SF Properties with Harry Clark, Danny Fernandez-Acebo and Kira Mead (No. 1 Team Upper Market Office); Amy Clemens and Alec Mironov (No. 1 Team Noe Valley Office); Spiro Team with Spiro Stratigos and Dorothy MacDougald (No. 1 Team Marin Office); The Gullicksen Group with Tim Gullicksen, Jonathan Davis and Virginia Thackwell (No. 1 Team Pacific Heights Office); The Valandra Group with Vicki Valandra and Priya Agrawal; Team Honda led by Darryl Honda; Shagley Team with Jennifer Burden and Carren Shagley; SFNorth led by Stephen Pringle; Joan Loeffler and Jim Beitzel.

The following teams also earned Top Team Producer status: Selling SF Team led by Stefano DeZerega; Bonnie Spindler team; Michael Ackerman and Oliver Burgelman; Team O’Brien led by David O’Brien; SFRE Solutions with Chris Sprague, Karen Cheong and Cherie deFer; Team Onken with Sandy Onken and Diane Onken (No. 1 Team West Portal Office); Wes Freas and Wendy Watkins (No. 1 Team Potrero Hill Office); Dan Bunker and Scott Yarmark; The Tribulato Group led by Gary Tribulato; Derek Schreiber and Gillian Pontes; MyTeamSF with Tanja Beck and Scott Rose; Jessica Rucker and Jen Schwartz; Marin Home Front led by Craig Burnett.

“Knowing your own strengths and talents and how to connect with those who complement those aspects takes a certain flair,” Kostick added. “I am proud to see Zephyr has an amazing number of teams who understand that the whole is often greater than the sum of its parts.”

Zephyr Real Estate hosted an elegant reception for the winners at the Golden Gate Yacht Club on Thursday, March 1, to honor their achievements and offer support and encouragement for continued success.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5315a5b-9160-4bc9-9975-618171501139

Contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 [email protected]