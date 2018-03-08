ZeroBounce : Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline

In the wake of Facebook’s algorithm change and its recently announced
usage decline, top email
verification system ZeroBounce provides marketers with a
reliable solution to improve communication with their audience. Created
to help companies reach humans, not bots, ZeroBounce increases email
deliverability by up to 98% and builds a stronger sender reputation.
Email marketing is expected to see a significant growth in 2018, as the
most popular social media platform, Facebook, is facing a decline in the
U.S. According to a study conducted by Edison
Research, for the first time since 2008, the number of Americans
over the age of 12 reporting to use Facebook has declined from 67% to
62%. “Usage is down or flat in every demographic age group, gender, and
ethnicity,” researchers say, while email marketing statistics continue
to emphasize its efficiency across all industries.
By the end of 2017, the number of worldwide email users had reached over
3.7 billion, of which 91% check their inbox at least daily. Yet, 30% of
users change their email address once a year, which leaves marketers
with a real challenge: low delivery rates. Designed to verify email
lists and remove invalid and abandoned email addresses, ZeroBounce
offers a consistent solution for companies that practice email
marketing. The software also eliminates spam traps, known email abusers,
disposable emails, catch-all and toxic domains, thus boosting
deliverability and the sender’s IP reputation.
“While social media remains a powerful marketing tool in 2018, we offer
marketers a system they can rely on when sending their campaigns. Our
software ensures unsurpassed deliverability rates and the safest
emailing strategy,” ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase says.
