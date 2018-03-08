Log in
ZeroBounce : Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline

03/08/2018 | 02:07pm CET

In the wake of Facebook’s algorithm change and its recently announced usage decline, top email verification system ZeroBounce provides marketers with a reliable solution to improve communication with their audience. Created to help companies reach humans, not bots, ZeroBounce increases email deliverability by up to 98% and builds a stronger sender reputation.

Email marketing is expected to see a significant growth in 2018, as the most popular social media platform, Facebook, is facing a decline in the U.S. According to a study conducted by Edison Research, for the first time since 2008, the number of Americans over the age of 12 reporting to use Facebook has declined from 67% to 62%. “Usage is down or flat in every demographic age group, gender, and ethnicity,” researchers say, while email marketing statistics continue to emphasize its efficiency across all industries.

By the end of 2017, the number of worldwide email users had reached over 3.7 billion, of which 91% check their inbox at least daily. Yet, 30% of users change their email address once a year, which leaves marketers with a real challenge: low delivery rates. Designed to verify email lists and remove invalid and abandoned email addresses, ZeroBounce offers a consistent solution for companies that practice email marketing. The software also eliminates spam traps, known email abusers, disposable emails, catch-all and toxic domains, thus boosting deliverability and the sender’s IP reputation.

“While social media remains a powerful marketing tool in 2018, we offer marketers a system they can rely on when sending their campaigns. Our software ensures unsurpassed deliverability rates and the safest emailing strategy,” ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase says.

About ZeroBounce

Created by a team of top-notch professionals, ZeroBounce is a major email validation service dedicated to e-mail bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, e-mail data append and advanced security. Marketers who are using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98% accuracy rate and preserve their online reputation intact. Featured on Entrepreneur.com, BuzzFeed and Inc.com, ZeroBounce is widely considered “the best email validation system available.”

For more information, visit zerobounce.net.


© Business Wire 2018
