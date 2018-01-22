Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zur Rose : Opening of more shop-in-shop pharmacies following successful launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:05am CET

EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Opening of more shop-in-shop pharmacies following successful launch

22.01.2018 / 07:00

Frauenfeld and Zurich, 22 January 2018

Press release

Cooperation between Migros and Zur Rose

Opening of more shop-in-shop pharmacies following successful launch

Six months after the first joint shop-in-shop pharmacy was opened in Bern, Migros and
Zur Rose have decided to launch more shop-in-shop pharmacies in 2018.

Following the very positive reception by customers of the first shop-in-shop pharmacy on Marktgasse in Bern, Migros and Zur Rose have agreed to open the next few outlets: The Zur Rose shop-in-shop pharmacy in the Migros store Claramarkt in Basel will open up for business in mid-2018. In the second half of the year yet another outlet will open on Limmatplatz in Zurich, as soon as the current renovation of the branch has been completed. Further locations in areas where self-dispensation by physicians is not permitted are under consideration for opening in 2018.

The shop-in-shop pharmacies meet the increasing customer requirement for multi-channel shopping opportunities: Products can be ordered online, collected from the branch or delivered to the home. The customers benefit from a comprehensive range of pharmacy goods at attractive prices. They can collect Cumulus points each time they buy items at the shop-in-shop pharmacy.

Pictures:
Follow the link below to find pictures in print quality of the shop-in-shop pharmacy, to be used for media coverage. www.zurrosegroup.com/websites/zurrosegroup/German/201010/medienmitteilung.html?newsID=1634399

Contact:

Migros, Martina Bosshard, Media Spokesperson
Direct dial: +41 58 570 38 22
e-mail: [email protected]

Zur Rose: Pascale Ineichen, Media Spokesperson
Direct dial: +41 52 724 08 18
e-mail: [email protected]


The Migros health commitment

Migros promotes public health in Switzerland: The iMpuls health initiative makes an important contribution to a healthy lifestyle with inspirational tips and a wide range of offers. These include, for example, fitness parks and Club Schools, the allergy-sufferers' label aha!, the sports items from SportXX, Switzerland's largest range of fruit and vegetables, as well as the Medbase and santémed health centres. For more, go to migros-impuls.ch.

Zur Rose

Zur Rose Suisse AG, a subsidiary of the Zur Rose Group, is one of the leading mail-order pharmacies and wholesale suppliers to medical doctors in Switzerland. Through its business model, it helps to ensure safe, reliable and high-quality pharmaceutical care.
The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's biggest mail-order pharmacy. More information can be found at www.zurrosegroup.com.

 


End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Zur Rose Group AG
Walzmühlestrasse 60
8500 Frauenfeld
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 724 08 14
Internet: www.zurrosegroup.com
ISIN: CH0199729366, CH0042615283
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

646887  22.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=646887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02a INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : confirms bond interest payment
08:02a NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Announces Monthly NAV Update for December 2017
08:02a UNIFIED MESSAGING : Teleplan Globe and UMS enter into a partnership agreement for developing secure communication solutions
08:02a EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Signs binding contract to purchase woluwe shopping centre in brussels
08:01a BONESUPPORT : Publication highlights a novel cerament® carrier with bone active agents enhancing bone formation
08:01a ASSA ABLOY : Nico Delvaux takes up his position as President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY on March 15, 2018
08:01a HUMANA : The Nomination Committee's recommendations for the Board of Humana AB
08:01a BACTIGUARD : The Nomination Committee proposes that Jan Ståhlberg is elected new member of the Board and Chairman of Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)
08:01a ATALAYA MINING : 2017 Operations Update and 2018 Guidance
08:01a LUNDIN PETROLEUM : announces reserves and contingent resources update
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : ICAHN, DEASON TO JOINTLY PUSH XEROX TO EXPLORE SELLING ITSELF, OTHER OPTIONS: WSJ
2TOSHIBA CORP : TOSHIBA : considering IPO for memory chip unit - FT
3CARILLION : CARILLION : May says will stop companies abusing pension schemes
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
5YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD : Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng Int'l receives $1.4 billion privati..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.