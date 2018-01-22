Log in
Zur Rose : Opening of more shop-in-shop pharmacies following successful launch

01/22/2018 | 01:14am EST

Frauenfeld and Zurich, 22 January 2018

Press release

Cooperation between Migros and Zur Rose

Opening of more shop-in-shop pharmacies following successful launch

Six months after the first joint shop-in-shop pharmacy was opened in Bern, Migros and
Zur Rose have decided to launch more shop-in-shop pharmacies in 2018.

Following the very positive reception by customers of the first shop-in-shop pharmacy on Marktgasse in Bern, Migros and Zur Rose have agreed to open the next few outlets: The Zur Rose shop-in-shop pharmacy in the Migros store Claramarkt in Basel will open up for business in mid-2018. In the second half of the year yet another outlet will open on Limmatplatz in Zurich, as soon as the current renovation of the branch has been completed. Further locations in areas where self-dispensation by physicians is not permitted are under consideration for opening in 2018.

The shop-in-shop pharmacies meet the increasing customer requirement for multi-channel shopping opportunities: Products can be ordered online, collected from the branch or delivered to the home. The customers benefit from a comprehensive range of pharmacy goods at attractive prices. They can collect Cumulus points each time they buy items at the shop-in-shop pharmacy.

Pictures:
Follow the link below to find pictures in print quality of the shop-in-shop pharmacy, to be used for media coverage. www.zurrosegroup.com/websites/zurrosegroup/German/201010/medienmitteilung.html?newsID=1634399

Contact:

Migros, Martina Bosshard, Media Spokesperson
Direct dial: +41 58 570 38 22
e-mail: [email protected]

Zur Rose: Pascale Ineichen, Media Spokesperson
Direct dial: +41 52 724 08 18
e-mail: [email protected]

The Migros health commitment

Migros promotes public health in Switzerland: The iMpuls health initiative makes an important contribution to a healthy lifestyle with inspirational tips and a wide range of offers. These include, for example, fitness parks and Club Schools, the allergy-sufferers' label aha!, the sports items from SportXX, Switzerland's largest range of fruit and vegetables, as well as the Medbase and santémed health centres. For more, go to migros-impuls.ch.

Zur Rose

Zur Rose Suisse AG, a subsidiary of the Zur Rose Group, is one of the leading mail-order pharmacies and wholesale suppliers to medical doctors in Switzerland. Through its business model, it helps to ensure safe, reliable and high-quality pharmaceutical care.
The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's biggest mail-order pharmacy. More information can be found at www.zurrosegroup.com.

Zur Rose Group AG published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:14:09 UTC.

