Zynex Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (OTCQB: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

President and CEO Commentary:

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am pleased to report revenue of $7.6 million in the second quarter with net income of $2.4 million or $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million and the quarterly revenue was 50% higher than the revenue of the second quarter of 2017. Revenue was up 10% from the $6.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018. Orders grew 29% compared to the second quarter 2017 and were 2% higher than the first quarter of 2018. Our cash on hand grew to $6.3 million at the end of the second quarter.

We currently estimate our third quarter revenue to range between $7.7 million and $8.2 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $2.8 million and $3.3 million. The revenue estimate is approximately 13% to 20% above last year's third quarter and the Adjusted EBITDA estimate is in line with third quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million.

We continue to advocate for pain patients and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as the first line of defense in treating chronic acute pain without side effects. We are dedicated to marketing our technology in order to remove patient addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

Second Quarter Financial Results Summary:

The Company reported net revenue of $7.6 million, a 50% increase over Q2-2017. Gross margins were 82% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 80% last year. Net income grew 61% to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.5 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 41% to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.0 million last year.

The Company generated $3.6 million of cash from operations during the first six months of 2018, an increase of 93% compared to $1.9 million in the first six months of 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had working capital of $7.0 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of earnings available to service debt. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain FDA clearance and CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement from insurance companies for products sold or rented to our customers, acceptance of our products by health insurance providers, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force our ability to up-list to a larger exchange and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 8-K/A, press releases and the Company's website. Contact: Zynex, Inc. (303) 703-4906

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash $ 6,285

$ 5,565 Accounts receivable, net

2,863



2,185 Inventory, net

518



423 Prepaid expenses and other

579



198 Total current assets

10,245



8,371











Property and equipment, net

778



188 Deposits

370



370 Total assets $ 11,393

$ 8,929











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of unsecured subordinated promissory notes $ -

$ 231 Current portion of capital leases

64



123 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,631



2,243 Accrued payroll and related taxes

692



538 Deferred insurance reimbursement

880



880 Total current liabilities

3,267



4,015 Long-term liabilities:









Deferred rent

443



- Warranty liability

12



12 Deferred income taxes

129



- Total liabilities

3,851



4,027











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock

-



- Common stock

33



33 Additional paid-in capital

7,881



7,612 Treasury stock

(2,211)



(243) Accumulated earnings (deficit)

1,928



(2,411) Total Zynex, Inc. stockholders' equity

7,631



4,991 Non-controlling interest

(89)



(89) Total stockholders' equity

7,542



4,902 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,393

$ 8,929

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June

30,



2018



2017



2018



2017 NET REVENUE





















Devices $ 1,673

$ 1,231

$ 3,261

$ 2,615 Supplies

5,900



3,811



11,189



5,863 Total revenue

7,573



5,042



14,450



8,478























COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES





















Costs of revenue - rental, product & supply

1,330



1,020



2,566



1,943 Selling, general and administrative expense

3,528



2,088



7,213



4,118 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

4,858



3,108



9,779



6,061























Income from operations

2,715



1,934



4,671



2,417























Other expense





















Interest expense

(37)



(394)



(153)



(515) Other expense

(37)



(394)



(153)



(515)























Income from operations before income taxes

2,678



1,540



4,518



1,902 Income tax expense

260



36



179



45 Net Income

2,418



1,504



4,339



1,857 Net income (loss) – non-controlling interest

-



-



-



- Net income - attributable to Zynex, Inc. $ 2,418

$ 1,504

$ 4,339

$ 1,857























Net income per share attributable to Zynex, Inc.:





















Basic $ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ 0.13

$ 0.06























Diluted $ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ 0.13

$ 0.06















































Weighted average basic shares outstanding

32,620



32,048



32,610



31,790 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

34,169



33,262



34,291



32,413

ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 2,418

$ 1,504

$ 4,339

$ 1,857 Depreciation and Amortization 42

41

68

112 Stock-based compensation expense 53

13

116

37 Interest expense and other, net 37

394

153

515 Income tax expense 260

36

179

45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,810

$ 1,988

$ 4,855

$ 2,566 % of Net Revenue 37%

39%

34%

30%

