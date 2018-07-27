Log in
Zynex : Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Webcast

07/27/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

LONE TREE, Colo., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex (OTCQB: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, announced today that it will host the Company's 2018 second quarter investor webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.)

Zynex

The Company expects to file its 2018 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Webcast Details: Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. MT – 1:00 p.m. ET

To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1487/26877 

US PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-844-825-9790

INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-5170

Canada Toll Free:

1-855-669-9657

About Zynex  
Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex is also developing a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: zynex.com

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain FDA clearance and CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement from insurance companies for products sold or rented to our customers, acceptance of our products by health insurance providers, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force our ability to up-list to a larger exchange and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 8-K/A, press releases and the Company's website.

Contact: 
Zynex, 303-703-4906

Investor Relations Contact:
Amato And Partners, LLC
Investor Relations Counsel
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-schedules-2018-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-webcast-300687598.html

SOURCE Zynex


© PRNewswire 2018
