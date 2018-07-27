alt Inc. (Headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and represented by Kazutaka
Yonekura as CEO), a leading startup and developer of "al+" P.A.I.
(Personal Artificial Intelligence) has announced "al+ emeth" distributed
neural network technology.
The al+ emeth uses a new decentralized architecture that combines
distributed computing technology with neural network technology.
Creating a network from the under-utilized computing power of personal
computers and servers across the globe, via the Internet, this platform
enables the securing of the computer processing power needed for machine
learning of artificial intelligence.
This mechanism performs parallel processing by assigning processes to
distributed nodes at the neuron or layer level for the neural networks.
alt Inc. has named this "al+ emeth Super Neural Networks" and believes
it will vastly improve the speed and depth of machine learning.
It is the distributed neural network technology that alt Inc. will be
providing, while the neural networks themselves comprise the collection
of participant nodes in the network. Participants provide the computer
processing power via the network and can receive compensation for their
contribution. This assures an economic rationale that will support the
autonomous growth of the network and further participation in that
network as nodes.
This mechanism also enables maintained confidentiality for data when our
al+ stack (see note) technology is used to create personalized learning
models from the accumulated personal data in the ways which allow people
to take advantage of the al+ emeth computing power while protecting the
privacy of learning data. This is made possible by vectorizing the
learning data, blocking any back calculation or reverse engineering of
existing personal data, and then fragmenting the data before requesting
node processing.
alt Inc. will use the al+ emeth Super Neural Networks to both accelerate
the pace of personal artificial intelligence development and to expand
the scope of that development.
