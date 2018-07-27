alt Inc. (Headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo and represented by Kazutaka
Yonekura as CEO), a leading startup and developer of "al+" P.A.I.
(Personal Artificial Intelligence) has announced "al+ stack" distributed
personal data storage platform, capable of securely and perpetually
saving personal data.
The al+ stack uses a distributed personal data platform designed for
individuals to have full ownership of their own personal data. It uses
both encryption and blockchain technologies to assure both the
confidentiality of all kinds of data associated with individuals,
including text and images, and to prevent that data from being falsified.
The al+ stack comprises three elements: storage memory, which is public,
shared, and distributed database storage, a stack data collector, which
is a data collection mechanism made available by alt Inc., and a "stack"
device, to be published and made available shortly. This platform will
be made available for both individual and business use.
When individuals use the al+ stack, they can reclaim ownership of their
data, with explicit rights to their own data, that enables them to take
full control over how data is used. In addition, individual users can
selectively allow access to their personal data depending on the
services they use. Using the "stack" device will serve to address data
portability needs for those who wish to carry their data with them.
Until now, businesses had been limited to the use of data that they
themselves had collected. When individual users have the option to make
their own data available, it will allow businesses to access activity
and content that users have accumulated with other services.
alt Inc. currently envisions the use of browsers to extract data
maintained on the al+ stack, with smart speakers and smart phones as the
devices that can host our interface. Moving forward, not only will the
development and addition of proprietary browsers be possible, there will
also be an expansion of the alt browser ecosystem as more and more
businesses and organizations work with us.
