aufeminin – 2017: Revenue Growth of 6% to 113 Million, EBITDA Margin of 19% and Stable Net Profit of 11 Million

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM),
1st creator of communities, announces its 2017 annual
results.
Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, CEO of aufeminin, says: “In an
environment undergoing extensive changes, aufeminin is continuing the
in-depth transformation of its business model towards programmatic
advertising, marketing content and social e-commerce. With strong
potential in terms of revenues and results, these changes are weighing
heavily on the Group’s profitability. The Group is now accelerating its
positioning on Influence, Brand Publishing and Social Media, and is
maintaining its high profitability target”.
Financial summary - published data:
|
€ millions
|
|
2017
|
|
2016 (2)
|
|
Δ
|
|
Revenues
|
|
113.5
|
|
107.0
|
|
+6%
|
|
EBITDA (1)
|
|
21.3
|
|
24.7
|
|
-14%
|
|
as a % of revenues
|
|
19%
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
12.1
|
|
17.7
|
|
-32%
|
|
as a % of revenues
|
|
11%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
Net profit group share
|
|
11.0
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
|
12.3
|
|
17.9
|
|
-31%
|
|
Net cash position at close
|
|
66.2
|
|
78.6
|
|
|
(1) EBITDA results from operating income
minus expenses, non-recurring operating income, amortisation and
provisions.
(2) The Polish
subsidiary having been divested at the end of March 2017, Ofeminin’s
contribution in 2016 as well as in 2017 have been reclassified as “net
profit from divested activities”.
2017 revenues: +6% to €113.5m - International activity accounted for
51% of total activity
In 2017, the aufeminin group’s revenues totalled €113.5 million, up +6%
on the previous year. The Group is continuing to record very
satisfactory performances on the French market, with revenues up +8% to
€55.5 million, and internationally, with activity growing by +5% to
€58.0 million.
From an operational standpoint, the Group is continuing to increase its
“Social e-commerce” and “Programmatic” advertising revenues, with growth
exceeding 20% on each segment. On the other hand, traditional
advertising revenues have decreased, as anticipated by the Group for
more than two years.
The deployment of these activities has thus become a major growth route
for the Group, both in France and internationally, accounting for over
67% of Group revenues.
EBITDA margin of 19% – Profitability level down but under control
Total operating expenses came to €92.2 million in 2017, up 12%.
This increase was a result of the direct costs of “Programmatic”
advertising in accordance with the model developed by the American
subsidiary Livingly Media (currently being deployed in France and
Europe), as well as the deployment of the “Social e-commerce” model in
France and Japan.
On the other hand, excluding the effect of IFRS 2 expenses, personnel
costs were stable. The Group is continuing to intensify its presence on
its new business segments by recruiting talented staff whilst
controlling its workforce on the traditional “Direct Media” segment.
2017 EBITDA was thus €21.3 million, giving an EBITDA margin of 19%
versus 23% in 2016.
Including non-recurrent operating elements and depreciation costs,
current operating profit was €12.1 million and the current operating
margin was 11% versus 17% in 2016.
Once tax – impacted by the recognition of future tax benefits on the US
subsidiary – and minority interests are taken into account, net profit
group share was stable at €11.0 million.
Good EBITDA conversion rate, net cash position down €12.4 million to
€66.2 million
Operational cash flow was €12.3 million, versus €17.9 million in 2016,
giving an EBITDA conversion rate of 58% in 2017 impacted by the working
capital of the last two of the year.
Net cash flow was -€12.4 million, notably as a result of the increased
stake in My Little Paris in October 2017. The net cash position was
€66.2 million at the end of December 2017 (excluding the changes in
perimeter impact, the Group’s net cash position would have been €87.3m,
+€8.7 M€ versus 2016).
Next publication: Q1 2018 revenues and results, on Thursday 19 April, 2018, after market.
2018, after market.
About aufeminin
1st creator of communities, the Groupe aufeminin provides an editorial
and community-based offer covering mainly : Fashion, Beauty, Parenthood,
Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.
With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci
Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group
is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North
America and Latin America.
With a global audience of 155 million monthly visitors (1), the Groupe’s
presence is gaining momentum on all platforms such as mobile, videos and
social networks and strengthens its diversification strategy through
ecommerce, programmatic and brand publishing pillars.
Appendix
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€ millions)
|
IFRS
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Δ
|
|
Revenue
|
|
113.5
|
|
107.0
|
|
+6%
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
92.2
|
|
82.3
|
|
+12%
|
|
of which: Staff costs
|
|
29.2
|
|
28.3
|
|
+3%
|
|
of which: Other purchases and external costs
|
|
63.0
|
|
54.0
|
|
+17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (1)
|
|
21.3
|
|
24.7
|
|
-14%
|
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
19%
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
-3.6
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
Amortisation & provisions
|
|
-5.6
|
|
-3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
12.1
|
|
17.7
|
|
-32%
|
|
as a % of revenue
|
|
11%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
-0.1
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
Corporation tax
|
|
-0.8
|
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
Net income from divested activities(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Income from associates
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
11.3
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable net profit
|
|
11.0
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
(1)EBITDA results from operating income
minus expenses, non-recurring operating income, amortisation and
provisions.
(2) The Polish
subsidiary having been divested at the end of March 2017, Ofeminin’s
contribution in 2016 as well as in 2017 have been reclassified as “net
profit from divested activities”.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (€ millions)
|
IFRS
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
50.3
|
|
53.7
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
25.0
|
|
26.6
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
5.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
80.3
|
|
82.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
42.5
|
|
43.3
|
|
Cash & cash equivalents
|
|
66.2
|
|
78.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
108.7
|
|
121.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
189.0
|
|
204.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group shareholders’ equity
|
|
138.0
|
|
130.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minority interests
|
|
-
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated shareholders’ equity
|
|
138.0
|
|
130.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
7.2
|
|
10.3
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
43.8
|
|
63.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
189.0
|
|
204.3
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (€ millions)
|
IFRS
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Net profit
|
|
11.3
|
|
12.0
|
|
Gross cash flow
|
|
12.7
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in working capital requirements
|
|
-0.4
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
|
12.3
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition / divestment of net consolidated securities
|
|
-21.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
Others
|
|
-6.7
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investments
|
|
-27.8
|
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing
|
|
3.7
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of foreign currency fluctuations
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
|
|
-12.4
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash position at start of period
|
|
78.6
|
|
63.1
|
|
Cash position at end of period
|
|
66.2
|
|
78.6
|
