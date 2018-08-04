Log in
beIN Sports Releases Statement Regarding FCC Dismissal

08/04/2018 | 01:22am CEST

beIN SPORTS releases statement regarding FCC’s dismal of the network’s Carriage Complaint filed in March 2018 against Comcast, following a discriminatory and patently unfair renewal proposal from the service provider.

“We note the FCC has dismissed the case without prejudice, and provided a valuable roadmap going forward. The agency specifically explained it needs a more definitive indication of what programming would be featured on our networks. We are encouraged by the fact that the FCC provided no support for Comcast’s primary arguments and feel confident in our ability to supply information consistent with the FCC’s guidance,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada.

The previously filed complaint alleged Comcast ignored its obligations as a vertically integrated network in favor of their own soccer content and other sports-related programming, to the detriment of the network and viewers, violating program carriage rules and the non-discrimination condition attached with the FCC’s approval of its purchase of NBCUniversal.

beIN SPORTS’ priority is, and has always been, to provide the most compelling programming, coverage and analysis to viewers, as work continues to bring more opportunities for fair access to the network’s hours of exclusive sports coverage including LaLiga soccer matches and exclusive coverage of the ongoing WTA tour

Subscribers who would like to keep beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español can visit www.keepbeINonXFINITY.com or call 1-877-789-1392 to file a complaint to their cable provider directly. Your support can make the difference #KeepbeIN #StopCarrierBarriers!

For more information, please visit www.beinsports.com. Follow us on Twitter @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA and beIN SPORTS En Español for breaking news and real-time updates.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS is the fastest-growing sports network in the world and is offered on the 10 largest cable/satellite TV providers in the U.S., as well as other systems across the country. beIN SPORTS offers viewers premium sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France , Turkish Süper Lig, as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis (WTA), rugby, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and volleyball, among others. With the recent addition of Conference USA coverage, beIN SPORTS will also broadcast College Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, and Volleyball. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on your computer, tablet or smart phone.


© Business Wire 2018
