beIN Sports Releases Statement Regarding FCC Dismissal

beIN SPORTS releases statement regarding FCC’s dismal of the network’s Carriage Complaint filed in March 2018 against Comcast, following a discriminatory and patently unfair renewal proposal from the service provider.

“We note the FCC has dismissed the case without prejudice, and provided a valuable roadmap going forward. The agency specifically explained it needs a more definitive indication of what programming would be featured on our networks. We are encouraged by the fact that the FCC provided no support for Comcast’s primary arguments and feel confident in our ability to supply information consistent with the FCC’s guidance,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada.

The previously filed complaint alleged Comcast ignored its obligations as a vertically integrated network in favor of their own soccer content and other sports-related programming, to the detriment of the network and viewers, violating program carriage rules and the non-discrimination condition attached with the FCC’s approval of its purchase of NBCUniversal.

beIN SPORTS’ priority is, and has always been, to provide the most compelling programming, coverage and analysis to viewers, as work continues to bring more opportunities for fair access to the network’s hours of exclusive sports coverage including LaLiga soccer matches and exclusive coverage of the ongoing WTA tour

About beIN SPORTS USA

