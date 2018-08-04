beIN Sports Releases Statement Regarding FCC Dismissal

beIN SPORTS releases statement regarding FCC’s dismal of the network’s
Carriage Complaint filed in March 2018 against Comcast, following a
discriminatory and patently unfair renewal proposal from the service
provider.
“We note the FCC has dismissed the case without prejudice, and provided
a valuable roadmap going forward. The agency specifically explained it
needs a more definitive indication of what programming would be featured
on our networks. We are encouraged by the fact that the FCC provided no
support for Comcast’s primary arguments and feel confident in our
ability to supply information consistent with the FCC’s guidance,” said
Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS’ Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and
Canada.
The previously filed complaint alleged Comcast ignored its obligations
as a vertically integrated network in favor of their own soccer content
and other sports-related programming, to the detriment of the network
and viewers, violating program carriage rules and the non-discrimination
condition attached with the FCC’s approval of its purchase of
NBCUniversal.
beIN SPORTS’ priority is, and has always been, to provide the most
compelling programming, coverage and analysis to viewers, as work
continues to bring more opportunities for fair access to the network’s
hours of exclusive sports coverage including LaLiga soccer matches and
exclusive coverage of the ongoing WTA tour
Subscribers who would like to keep beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en
Español can visit www.keepbeINonXFINITY.com
or call 1-877-789-1392 to file a complaint to their cable provider
directly. Your support can make the difference #KeepbeIN
#StopCarrierBarriers!
