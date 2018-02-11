comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Fifty Shades Freed,' the last film in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy, pushed the franchise over the $1 billion mark globally with a number one debut bringing in $98.1 million in 57 international territories and $38.8 million in North America for a combined worldwide total of $136.9 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 11, are below.

Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $136.9M Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $29.5M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $25.0M 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $17.9M Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $17.3M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $15.1M Pad Man - Sony - $9.7M Post, The - Multiple - $9.4M Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $8.7M Coco - Disney - $8.6M Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) - Pathé Distribution - $7.9M Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 11, are below.

Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $38.8M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $25.0M 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $12.6M Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $9.8M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $6.4M Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $6.0M Winchester - Lionsgate - $5.0M Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.5M Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $2.9M 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $2.7M Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Fifty Shades Freed 136,905,000 98,100,000 38,805,000 136,905,000 98,100,000 38,805,000 UNI 58 UNI Maze Runner: The Death Cure 29,500,000 23,500,000 6,000,000 229,018,129 180,000,000 49,018,129 FOX 81 FOX Peter Rabbit 25,000,000 - 25,000,000 25,000,000 - 25,000,000 - 1 SNY 15:17 To Paris, The 17,900,000 5,300,000 12,600,000 17,900,000 5,300,000 12,600,000 WB 24 WB Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 17,325,000 7,500,000 9,825,000 881,756,871 516,100,000 365,656,871 SNY 91 SNY Greatest Showman, The 15,100,000 8,700,000 6,400,000 314,235,870 167,700,000 146,535,870 FOX 41 FOX Pad Man 9,660,000 8,900,000 760,000 9,660,000 8,900,000 760,000 SNY 6 SPRI Post, The 9,430,000 5,930,000 3,500,000 120,516,520 47,680,000 72,836,520 MUL 32 FOX Secret Superstar 8,735,000 8,735,000 - 111,955,526 110,965,000 990,526 HUAX 1 ZEE Coco 8,606,000 7,800,000 806,000 714,192,341 508,100,000 206,092,341 DIS 36 DIS Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) 7,935,000 7,935,000 - 28,885,000 28,885,000 - PATHE 1 - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri 7,800,000 5,600,000 2,200,000 100,844,806 55,500,000 45,344,806 FOX 43 FSL Den Of Thieves 7,270,000 4,400,000 2,870,000 57,241,323 16,300,000 40,941,323 STX 36 STX Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead 6,910,000 6,910,000 - 7,115,000 7,115,000 - SHOWBX 1 WGUI Till The End Of The World 6,900,000 6,900,000 - 28,657,713 28,600,000 57,713 MUL 3 CHALION Shape Of Water, The 6,100,000 3,100,000 3,000,000 74,265,691 24,500,000 49,765,691 FOX 26 FSL Winchester 5,910,000 860,000 5,050,000 19,282,358 2,105,000 17,177,358 MUL 9 LGF Darkest Hour 5,390,000 3,800,000 1,590,000 124,170,092 72,700,000 51,470,092 UNI 58 FOC Ferdinand 4,475,000 4,100,000 375,000 275,472,553 193,500,000 81,972,553 FOX 39 FOX 12 Strong 4,105,000 1,400,000 2,705,000 53,375,179 11,400,000 41,975,179 LGF 40 WB Wonder 3,770,000 3,500,000 270,000 285,018,350 153,700,000 131,318,350 LGF 52 LGF Insidious: The Last Key 3,680,000 3,100,000 580,000 161,852,020 95,100,000 66,752,020 SNY 53 UNI Paddington 2 3,665,000 2,455,000 1,210,000 199,467,364 161,025,000 38,442,364 MUL 31 WB Early Man 3,500,000 3,500,000 - 10,250,000 10,250,000 - MUL 6 LGF Boda De Valentina, La 3,375,000 2,250,000 1,125,000 3,375,000 2,250,000 1,125,000 VIDEOC 2 LGF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

