comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 11, 2018
02/11/2018 | 10:13pm CET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Fifty Shades Freed,' the last film in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy, pushed the franchise over the $1 billion mark globally with a number one debut bringing in $98.1 million in 57 international territories and $38.8 million in North America for a combined worldwide total of $136.9 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 11, are below.
- Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $136.9M
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $29.5M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $25.0M
- 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $17.9M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $17.3M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $15.1M
- Pad Man - Sony - $9.7M
- Post, The - Multiple - $9.4M
- Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $8.7M
- Coco - Disney - $8.6M
- Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) - Pathé Distribution - $7.9M
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 11, are below.
- Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $38.8M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $25.0M
- 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $12.6M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $9.8M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $6.4M
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $6.0M
- Winchester - Lionsgate - $5.0M
- Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.5M
- Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M
- Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $2.9M
- 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $2.7M
- Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.7M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of Terr.*
|
Domestic
|
Fifty Shades Freed
|
136,905,000
|
98,100,000
|
38,805,000
|
136,905,000
|
98,100,000
|
38,805,000
|
UNI
|
58
|
UNI
|
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|
29,500,000
|
23,500,000
|
6,000,000
|
229,018,129
|
180,000,000
|
49,018,129
|
FOX
|
81
|
FOX
|
Peter Rabbit
|
25,000,000
|
-
|
25,000,000
|
25,000,000
|
-
|
25,000,000
|
-
|
1
|
SNY
|
15:17 To Paris, The
|
17,900,000
|
5,300,000
|
12,600,000
|
17,900,000
|
5,300,000
|
12,600,000
|
WB
|
24
|
WB
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
17,325,000
|
7,500,000
|
9,825,000
|
881,756,871
|
516,100,000
|
365,656,871
|
SNY
|
91
|
SNY
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
15,100,000
|
8,700,000
|
6,400,000
|
314,235,870
|
167,700,000
|
146,535,870
|
FOX
|
41
|
FOX
|
Pad Man
|
9,660,000
|
8,900,000
|
760,000
|
9,660,000
|
8,900,000
|
760,000
|
SNY
|
6
|
SPRI
|
Post, The
|
9,430,000
|
5,930,000
|
3,500,000
|
120,516,520
|
47,680,000
|
72,836,520
|
MUL
|
32
|
FOX
|
Secret Superstar
|
8,735,000
|
8,735,000
|
-
|
111,955,526
|
110,965,000
|
990,526
|
HUAX
|
1
|
ZEE
|
Coco
|
8,606,000
|
7,800,000
|
806,000
|
714,192,341
|
508,100,000
|
206,092,341
|
DIS
|
36
|
DIS
|
Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The)
|
7,935,000
|
7,935,000
|
-
|
28,885,000
|
28,885,000
|
-
|
PATHE
|
1
|
-
|
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
|
7,800,000
|
5,600,000
|
2,200,000
|
100,844,806
|
55,500,000
|
45,344,806
|
FOX
|
43
|
FSL
|
Den Of Thieves
|
7,270,000
|
4,400,000
|
2,870,000
|
57,241,323
|
16,300,000
|
40,941,323
|
STX
|
36
|
STX
|
Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead
|
6,910,000
|
6,910,000
|
-
|
7,115,000
|
7,115,000
|
-
|
SHOWBX
|
1
|
WGUI
|
Till The End Of The World
|
6,900,000
|
6,900,000
|
-
|
28,657,713
|
28,600,000
|
57,713
|
MUL
|
3
|
CHALION
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
6,100,000
|
3,100,000
|
3,000,000
|
74,265,691
|
24,500,000
|
49,765,691
|
FOX
|
26
|
FSL
|
Winchester
|
5,910,000
|
860,000
|
5,050,000
|
19,282,358
|
2,105,000
|
17,177,358
|
MUL
|
9
|
LGF
|
Darkest Hour
|
5,390,000
|
3,800,000
|
1,590,000
|
124,170,092
|
72,700,000
|
51,470,092
|
UNI
|
58
|
FOC
|
Ferdinand
|
4,475,000
|
4,100,000
|
375,000
|
275,472,553
|
193,500,000
|
81,972,553
|
FOX
|
39
|
FOX
|
12 Strong
|
4,105,000
|
1,400,000
|
2,705,000
|
53,375,179
|
11,400,000
|
41,975,179
|
LGF
|
40
|
WB
|
Wonder
|
3,770,000
|
3,500,000
|
270,000
|
285,018,350
|
153,700,000
|
131,318,350
|
LGF
|
52
|
LGF
|
Insidious: The Last Key
|
3,680,000
|
3,100,000
|
580,000
|
161,852,020
|
95,100,000
|
66,752,020
|
SNY
|
53
|
UNI
|
Paddington 2
|
3,665,000
|
2,455,000
|
1,210,000
|
199,467,364
|
161,025,000
|
38,442,364
|
MUL
|
31
|
WB
|
Early Man
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
-
|
10,250,000
|
10,250,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
6
|
LGF
|
Boda De Valentina, La
|
3,375,000
|
2,250,000
|
1,125,000
|
3,375,000
|
2,250,000
|
1,125,000
|
VIDEOC
|
2
|
LGF
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
