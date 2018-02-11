Log in
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 11, 2018

02/11/2018 | 10:13pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 11, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Fifty Shades Freed,' the last film in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy, pushed the franchise over the $1 billion mark globally with a number one debut bringing in $98.1 million in 57 international territories and $38.8 million in North America for a combined worldwide total of $136.9 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 11, are below.

  1. Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $136.9M
  2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $29.5M
  3. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $25.0M
  4. 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $17.9M
  5. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $17.3M
  6. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $15.1M
  7. Pad Man - Sony - $9.7M
  8. Post, The - Multiple - $9.4M
  9. Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $8.7M
  10. Coco - Disney - $8.6M
  11. Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The) - Pathé Distribution - $7.9M
  12. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 11, are below.

  1. Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $38.8M
  2. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $25.0M
  3. 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $12.6M
  4. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $9.8M
  5. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $6.4M
  6. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $6.0M
  7. Winchester - Lionsgate - $5.0M
  8. Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $3.5M
  9. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.0M
  10. Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $2.9M
  11. 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $2.7M
  12. Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.*

Domestic

Fifty Shades Freed

136,905,000

98,100,000

38,805,000

136,905,000

98,100,000

38,805,000

UNI

58

UNI

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

29,500,000

23,500,000

6,000,000

229,018,129

180,000,000

49,018,129

FOX

81

FOX

Peter Rabbit

25,000,000

-

25,000,000

25,000,000

-

25,000,000

-

1

SNY

15:17 To Paris, The

17,900,000

5,300,000

12,600,000

17,900,000

5,300,000

12,600,000

WB

24

WB

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

17,325,000

7,500,000

9,825,000

881,756,871

516,100,000

365,656,871

SNY

91

SNY

Greatest Showman, The

15,100,000

8,700,000

6,400,000

314,235,870

167,700,000

146,535,870

FOX

41

FOX

Pad Man

9,660,000

8,900,000

760,000

9,660,000

8,900,000

760,000

SNY

6

SPRI

Post, The

9,430,000

5,930,000

3,500,000

120,516,520

47,680,000

72,836,520

MUL

32

FOX

Secret Superstar

8,735,000

8,735,000

-

111,955,526

110,965,000

990,526

HUAX

1

ZEE

Coco

8,606,000

7,800,000

806,000

714,192,341

508,100,000

206,092,341

DIS

36

DIS

Tuche 3, Les (Magic Tuche, The)

7,935,000

7,935,000

-

28,885,000

28,885,000

-

PATHE

1

-

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

7,800,000

5,600,000

2,200,000

100,844,806

55,500,000

45,344,806

FOX

43

FSL

Den Of Thieves

7,270,000

4,400,000

2,870,000

57,241,323

16,300,000

40,941,323

STX

36

STX

Detective K: Secret Of The Living Dead

6,910,000

6,910,000

-

7,115,000

7,115,000

-

SHOWBX

1

WGUI

Till The End Of The World

6,900,000

6,900,000

-

28,657,713

28,600,000

57,713

MUL

3

CHALION

Shape Of Water, The

6,100,000

3,100,000

3,000,000

74,265,691

24,500,000

49,765,691

FOX

26

FSL

Winchester

5,910,000

860,000

5,050,000

19,282,358

2,105,000

17,177,358

MUL

9

LGF

Darkest Hour

5,390,000

3,800,000

1,590,000

124,170,092

72,700,000

51,470,092

UNI

58

FOC

Ferdinand

4,475,000

4,100,000

375,000

275,472,553

193,500,000

81,972,553

FOX

39

FOX

12 Strong

4,105,000

1,400,000

2,705,000

53,375,179

11,400,000

41,975,179

LGF

40

WB

Wonder

3,770,000

3,500,000

270,000

285,018,350

153,700,000

131,318,350

LGF

52

LGF

Insidious: The Last Key

3,680,000

3,100,000

580,000

161,852,020

95,100,000

66,752,020

SNY

53

UNI

Paddington 2

3,665,000

2,455,000

1,210,000

199,467,364

161,025,000

38,442,364

MUL

31

WB

Early Man

3,500,000

3,500,000

-

10,250,000

10,250,000

-

MUL

6

LGF

Boda De Valentina, La

3,375,000

2,250,000

1,125,000

3,375,000

2,250,000

1,125,000

VIDEOC

2

LGF

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-11-2018-300596824.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
