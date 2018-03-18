Log in
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 18, 2018

03/18/2018 | 08:28pm CET

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Tomb Raider' took over the top spot at the global box office in its debut with $108 million this weekend and a worldwide total to date of $126 million as Disney/Marvel's 'Black Panther' becomes the 14th highest grossing title worldwide of all-time with $1,183 million earned through Sunday."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

  1. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $108.0M
  2. Black Panther - Disney - $57.0M
  3. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.7M
  4. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $19.8M
  5. Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $17.8M
  6. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $17.3M
  7. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $13.3M
  8. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $11.7M
  9. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $11.5M
  10. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
  11. Coco - Disney - $6.7M
  12. Amazing China - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

  1. Black Panther - Disney - $27.0M
  2. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $23.5M
  3. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $17.1M
  4. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $16.6M
  5. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $11.5M
  6. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $5.6M
  7. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $5.2M
  8. Strangers: Prey At Night - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M
  9. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $4.5M
  10. Death Wish - MGM - $3.4M
  11. Annihilation - Paramount - $1.7M
  12. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Tomb Raider

108,025,000

84,500,000

23,525,000

126,025,000

102,500,000

23,525,000

WB

66

WB

Black Panther

57,024,000

30,000,000

27,024,000

1,182,500,528

577,100,000

605,400,528

DIS

58

DIS

Peter Rabbit

20,700,000

15,500,000

5,200,000

145,140,268

42,700,000

102,440,268

SNY

23

SNY

Wrinkle In Time, A

19,765,000

3,200,000

16,565,000

71,659,654

10,600,000

61,059,654

DIS

12

DIS

Shape Of Water, The

17,800,000

17,000,000

800,000

173,488,637

110,800,000

62,688,637

FOX

64

FSL

I Can Only Imagine

17,259,640

195,000

17,064,640

17,259,640

195,000

17,064,640

MUL

4

RdAtt

Red Sparrow

13,350,000

8,900,000

4,450,000

106,183,642

66,600,000

39,583,642

FOX

73

FOX

Operation Red Sea

11,700,000

11,700,000

-

555,489,859

554,130,000

1,359,859

MUL

7

WGUI

Love, Simon

11,500,000

-

11,500,000

11,500,000

-

11,500,000

-

1

FOX

Game Night

9,270,000

3,700,000

5,570,000

84,674,184

30,500,000

54,174,184

WB

52

WB

Coco

6,696,000

6,500,000

196,000

757,682,379

548,500,000

209,182,379

DIS

28

DIS

Amazing China

6,100,000

6,100,000

-

51,800,000

51,800,000

-

MULTICN

1

$              -

Now I Will Meet You

5,885,000

5,885,000

-

5,985,000

5,985,000

-

LOTTE

1

$              -

Strangers: Prey At Night

5,100,000

290,000

4,810,000

19,297,052

685,000

18,612,052

MUL

7

AVI

Greatest Showman, The

4,975,000

3,800,000

1,175,000

398,844,618

229,100,000

169,744,618

FOX

26

FOX

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

4,800,000

4,800,000

-

113,301,027

105,120,000

8,181,027

CNFC

1

EROS

Death Wish

4,708,000

1,340,000

3,368,000

37,394,685

7,445,000

29,949,685

MUL

21

MGM

Detective Chinatown 2

3,920,000

3,920,000

-

533,612,646

531,680,000

1,932,646

MUL

6

WB

Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une

3,770,000

3,770,000

-

38,835,000

38,835,000

-

MUL

3

-

Tout le monde debout

3,490,000

3,490,000

-

3,490,000

3,490,000

-

GAUMONT

1

-

Three Billboards Outside
Ebbing, Missouri

3,365,000

3,100,000

265,000

149,388,624

95,500,000

53,888,624

FOX

52

FSL

Fifty Shades Freed

3,015,000

2,400,000

615,000

365,031,300

265,400,000

99,631,300

UNI

54

UNI

Hurricane Heist, The

3,006,000

1,975,000

1,031,000

11,286,921

5,920,000

5,366,921

MUL

11

ESMP

Mary Magdalene

2,200,000

2,200,000

-

2,200,000

2,200,000

-

UNI

8

-

Sherlock Gnomes

2,100,000

2,100,000

-

2,100,000

2,100,000

-

PAR

5

PAR

I Lose Weight

2,000,000

2,000,000

-

8,900,000

8,900,000

-

UNI

1

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-18-2018-300615676.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
