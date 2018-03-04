Log in
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 4, 2018

03/04/2018 | 10:22pm CET

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' is on the verge of hitting $900 million globally as it crosses the $500 million mark to become the tenth highest grossing film of all-time in North America.  Impressively in second place, Chinese action film 'Operation Red Sea' in just 8 territories earned $63 million this weekend and now boasts a global cumulative to date of $473.5 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 4, are below.

  1. Black Panther - Disney - $121.9M
  2. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $63.0M
  3. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $43.5M
  4. Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $32.9M
  5. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $24.3M
  6. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $19.1M
  7. Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $14.1M
  8. Death Wish - Multiple - $13.9M
  9. Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une - Pathé Distribution - $11.9M
  10. Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.5M
  11. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - China Film Co. - $8.4M
  12. Monster Hunt 2 - Multiple - $8.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 4, are below.

  1. Black Panther - Disney - $65.7M
  2. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $17.0M
  3. Death Wish - MGM - $13.0M
  4. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $10.7M
  5. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $10.0M
  6. Annihilation - Paramount - $5.7M
  7. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $4.5M
  8. Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $3.3M
  9. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.7M
  10. Every Day - Orion Distribution Company - $1.6M
  11. 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $1.5M
  12. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.*

Domestic

Black Panther

121,905,000

56,200,000

65,705,000

897,705,037

396,600,000

501,105,037

DIS

57

DIS

Operation Red Sea

62,955,000

62,630,000

325,000

473,499,208

472,530,000

969,208

MUL

8

WGUI

Red Sparrow

43,500,000

26,500,000

17,000,000

43,500,000

26,500,000

17,000,000

FOX

66

FOX

Detective Chinatown 2

32,865,000

32,865,000

-

496,437,056

494,780,000

1,657,056

MUL

7

WB

Peter Rabbit

24,300,000

14,300,000

10,000,000

101,860,376

17,800,000

84,060,376

SNY

13

SNY

Game Night

19,110,000

8,400,000

10,710,000

49,537,766

16,000,000

33,537,766

WB

47

WB

Fifty Shades Freed

14,110,000

10,800,000

3,310,000

346,199,460

250,600,000

95,599,460

UNI

62

UNI

Death Wish

13,895,000

870,000

13,025,000

13,915,000

890,000

13,025,000

MUL

7

MGM

Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une

11,900,000

11,900,000

-

11,900,000

11,900,000

-

PATHE

1

-

Shape Of Water, The

10,500,000

9,100,000

1,400,000

126,393,976

69,000,000

57,393,976

FOX

50

FSL

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

8,425,000

8,425,000

-

85,881,027

77,700,000

8,181,027

CNFC

1

EROS

Monster Hunt 2

8,307,000

8,275,000

32,000

351,916,148

351,235,000

681,148

MUL

8

LGF

Girls Vs Gangsters

8,070,000

8,070,000

-

8,130,000

8,130,000

-

MUL

3

-

Greatest Showman, The

7,975,000

5,300,000

2,675,000

375,816,443

211,200,000

164,616,443

FOX

26

FOX

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

6,730,000

5,500,000

1,230,000

131,000,189

79,000,000

52,000,189

FOX

45

FSL

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

6,400,000

1,900,000

4,500,000

928,901,353

535,700,000

393,201,353

SNY

80

SNY

Princess And The Matchmaker, The

5,800,000

5,800,000

-

5,825,000

5,825,000

-

CJE

1

CJE

Annihilation

5,650,000

-

5,650,000

20,636,742

-

20,636,742

-

1

PAR

Lady Bird

4,832,204

4,300,000

532,204

59,385,330

11,100,000

48,285,330

UNI

40

A24

Post, The

4,665,000

3,750,000

915,000

151,669,969

71,300,000

80,369,969

MUL

35

FOX

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

4,650,000

4,200,000

450,000

279,074,211

222,000,000

57,074,211

FOX

37

FOX

Little Forest

4,170,000

4,170,000

-

4,260,000

4,260,000

-

MGBX

1

-

15:17 To Paris, The

3,755,000

2,300,000

1,455,000

50,403,216

15,400,000

35,003,216

WB

32

WB

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

3,190,000

3,190,000

-

92,660,000

92,660,000

-

HQSZ

1

-

Early Man

3,135,000

2,650,000

485,000

36,737,449

29,000,000

7,737,449

MUL

24

LGF

Winchester

3,105,000

2,580,000

525,000

33,618,838

9,065,000

24,553,838

MUL

17

LGF

Phantom Thread

2,990,000

2,400,000

590,000

38,024,164

17,900,000

20,124,164

UNI

42

FOC

Call Me By Your Name

2,319,926

1,400,000

919,926

32,045,988

15,000,000

17,045,988

SNY

40

SPC

All The Money In The World

2,200,000

2,200,000

-

53,804,002

28,800,000

25,004,002

STX

66

SNY

Ice

2,000,000

2,000,000

-

22,100,000

22,100,000

-

SNY

1

-

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-4-2018-300607822.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
