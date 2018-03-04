comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' is on the verge of hitting $900 million globally as it crosses the $500 million mark to become the tenth highest grossing film of all-time in North America. Impressively in second place, Chinese action film 'Operation Red Sea' in just 8 territories earned $63 million this weekend and now boasts a global cumulative to date of $473.5 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 4, are below.

Black Panther - Disney - $121.9M Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $63.0M Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $43.5M Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $32.9M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $24.3M Game Night - Warner Bros. - $19.1M Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $14.1M Death Wish - Multiple - $13.9M Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une - Pathé Distribution - $11.9M Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.5M Bajrangi Bhaijaan - China Film Co. - $8.4M Monster Hunt 2 - Multiple - $8.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 4, are below.

Black Panther - Disney - $65.7M Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $17.0M Death Wish - MGM - $13.0M Game Night - Warner Bros. - $10.7M Peter Rabbit - Sony - $10.0M Annihilation - Paramount - $5.7M Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $4.5M Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $3.3M Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.7M Every Day - Orion Distribution Company - $1.6M 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $1.5M Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr.* Domestic Black Panther 121,905,000 56,200,000 65,705,000 897,705,037 396,600,000 501,105,037 DIS 57 DIS Operation Red Sea 62,955,000 62,630,000 325,000 473,499,208 472,530,000 969,208 MUL 8 WGUI Red Sparrow 43,500,000 26,500,000 17,000,000 43,500,000 26,500,000 17,000,000 FOX 66 FOX Detective Chinatown 2 32,865,000 32,865,000 - 496,437,056 494,780,000 1,657,056 MUL 7 WB Peter Rabbit 24,300,000 14,300,000 10,000,000 101,860,376 17,800,000 84,060,376 SNY 13 SNY Game Night 19,110,000 8,400,000 10,710,000 49,537,766 16,000,000 33,537,766 WB 47 WB Fifty Shades Freed 14,110,000 10,800,000 3,310,000 346,199,460 250,600,000 95,599,460 UNI 62 UNI Death Wish 13,895,000 870,000 13,025,000 13,915,000 890,000 13,025,000 MUL 7 MGM Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une 11,900,000 11,900,000 - 11,900,000 11,900,000 - PATHE 1 - Shape Of Water, The 10,500,000 9,100,000 1,400,000 126,393,976 69,000,000 57,393,976 FOX 50 FSL Bajrangi Bhaijaan 8,425,000 8,425,000 - 85,881,027 77,700,000 8,181,027 CNFC 1 EROS Monster Hunt 2 8,307,000 8,275,000 32,000 351,916,148 351,235,000 681,148 MUL 8 LGF Girls Vs Gangsters 8,070,000 8,070,000 - 8,130,000 8,130,000 - MUL 3 - Greatest Showman, The 7,975,000 5,300,000 2,675,000 375,816,443 211,200,000 164,616,443 FOX 26 FOX Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 6,730,000 5,500,000 1,230,000 131,000,189 79,000,000 52,000,189 FOX 45 FSL Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 6,400,000 1,900,000 4,500,000 928,901,353 535,700,000 393,201,353 SNY 80 SNY Princess And The Matchmaker, The 5,800,000 5,800,000 - 5,825,000 5,825,000 - CJE 1 CJE Annihilation 5,650,000 - 5,650,000 20,636,742 - 20,636,742 - 1 PAR Lady Bird 4,832,204 4,300,000 532,204 59,385,330 11,100,000 48,285,330 UNI 40 A24 Post, The 4,665,000 3,750,000 915,000 151,669,969 71,300,000 80,369,969 MUL 35 FOX Maze Runner: The Death Cure 4,650,000 4,200,000 450,000 279,074,211 222,000,000 57,074,211 FOX 37 FOX Little Forest 4,170,000 4,170,000 - 4,260,000 4,260,000 - MGBX 1 - 15:17 To Paris, The 3,755,000 2,300,000 1,455,000 50,403,216 15,400,000 35,003,216 WB 32 WB Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink 3,190,000 3,190,000 - 92,660,000 92,660,000 - HQSZ 1 - Early Man 3,135,000 2,650,000 485,000 36,737,449 29,000,000 7,737,449 MUL 24 LGF Winchester 3,105,000 2,580,000 525,000 33,618,838 9,065,000 24,553,838 MUL 17 LGF Phantom Thread 2,990,000 2,400,000 590,000 38,024,164 17,900,000 20,124,164 UNI 42 FOC Call Me By Your Name 2,319,926 1,400,000 919,926 32,045,988 15,000,000 17,045,988 SNY 40 SPC All The Money In The World 2,200,000 2,200,000 - 53,804,002 28,800,000 25,004,002 STX 66 SNY Ice 2,000,000 2,000,000 - 22,100,000 22,100,000 - SNY 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-4-2018-300607822.html

