comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 4, 2018
03/04/2018 | 10:22pm CET
LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 4, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's presentation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' is on the verge of hitting $900 million globally as it crosses the $500 million mark to become the tenth highest grossing film of all-time in North America. Impressively in second place, Chinese action film 'Operation Red Sea' in just 8 territories earned $63 million this weekend and now boasts a global cumulative to date of $473.5 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 4, are below.
- Black Panther - Disney - $121.9M
- Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $63.0M
- Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $43.5M
- Detective Chinatown 2 - Multiple - $32.9M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $24.3M
- Game Night - Warner Bros. - $19.1M
- Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $14.1M
- Death Wish - Multiple - $13.9M
- Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une - Pathé Distribution - $11.9M
- Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $10.5M
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - China Film Co. - $8.4M
- Monster Hunt 2 - Multiple - $8.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 4, are below.
- Black Panther - Disney - $65.7M
- Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $17.0M
- Death Wish - MGM - $13.0M
- Game Night - Warner Bros. - $10.7M
- Peter Rabbit - Sony - $10.0M
- Annihilation - Paramount - $5.7M
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $4.5M
- Fifty Shades Freed - Universal - $3.3M
- Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $2.7M
- Every Day - Orion Distribution Company - $1.6M
- 15:17 To Paris, The - Warner Bros. - $1.5M
- Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $1.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
|
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
|
Distributor
|
Title
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Worldwide
|
Int'l
|
Domestic
|
Int'l
|
No. of
Terr.*
|
Domestic
|
Black Panther
|
121,905,000
|
56,200,000
|
65,705,000
|
897,705,037
|
396,600,000
|
501,105,037
|
DIS
|
57
|
DIS
|
Operation Red Sea
|
62,955,000
|
62,630,000
|
325,000
|
473,499,208
|
472,530,000
|
969,208
|
MUL
|
8
|
WGUI
|
Red Sparrow
|
43,500,000
|
26,500,000
|
17,000,000
|
43,500,000
|
26,500,000
|
17,000,000
|
FOX
|
66
|
FOX
|
Detective Chinatown 2
|
32,865,000
|
32,865,000
|
-
|
496,437,056
|
494,780,000
|
1,657,056
|
MUL
|
7
|
WB
|
Peter Rabbit
|
24,300,000
|
14,300,000
|
10,000,000
|
101,860,376
|
17,800,000
|
84,060,376
|
SNY
|
13
|
SNY
|
Game Night
|
19,110,000
|
8,400,000
|
10,710,000
|
49,537,766
|
16,000,000
|
33,537,766
|
WB
|
47
|
WB
|
Fifty Shades Freed
|
14,110,000
|
10,800,000
|
3,310,000
|
346,199,460
|
250,600,000
|
95,599,460
|
UNI
|
62
|
UNI
|
Death Wish
|
13,895,000
|
870,000
|
13,025,000
|
13,915,000
|
890,000
|
13,025,000
|
MUL
|
7
|
MGM
|
Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une
|
11,900,000
|
11,900,000
|
-
|
11,900,000
|
11,900,000
|
-
|
PATHE
|
1
|
-
|
Shape Of Water, The
|
10,500,000
|
9,100,000
|
1,400,000
|
126,393,976
|
69,000,000
|
57,393,976
|
FOX
|
50
|
FSL
|
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|
8,425,000
|
8,425,000
|
-
|
85,881,027
|
77,700,000
|
8,181,027
|
CNFC
|
1
|
EROS
|
Monster Hunt 2
|
8,307,000
|
8,275,000
|
32,000
|
351,916,148
|
351,235,000
|
681,148
|
MUL
|
8
|
LGF
|
Girls Vs Gangsters
|
8,070,000
|
8,070,000
|
-
|
8,130,000
|
8,130,000
|
-
|
MUL
|
3
|
-
|
Greatest Showman, The
|
7,975,000
|
5,300,000
|
2,675,000
|
375,816,443
|
211,200,000
|
164,616,443
|
FOX
|
26
|
FOX
|
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|
6,730,000
|
5,500,000
|
1,230,000
|
131,000,189
|
79,000,000
|
52,000,189
|
FOX
|
45
|
FSL
|
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|
6,400,000
|
1,900,000
|
4,500,000
|
928,901,353
|
535,700,000
|
393,201,353
|
SNY
|
80
|
SNY
|
Princess And The Matchmaker, The
|
5,800,000
|
5,800,000
|
-
|
5,825,000
|
5,825,000
|
-
|
CJE
|
1
|
CJE
|
Annihilation
|
5,650,000
|
-
|
5,650,000
|
20,636,742
|
-
|
20,636,742
|
-
|
1
|
PAR
|
Lady Bird
|
4,832,204
|
4,300,000
|
532,204
|
59,385,330
|
11,100,000
|
48,285,330
|
UNI
|
40
|
A24
|
Post, The
|
4,665,000
|
3,750,000
|
915,000
|
151,669,969
|
71,300,000
|
80,369,969
|
MUL
|
35
|
FOX
|
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|
4,650,000
|
4,200,000
|
450,000
|
279,074,211
|
222,000,000
|
57,074,211
|
FOX
|
37
|
FOX
|
Little Forest
|
4,170,000
|
4,170,000
|
-
|
4,260,000
|
4,260,000
|
-
|
MGBX
|
1
|
-
|
15:17 To Paris, The
|
3,755,000
|
2,300,000
|
1,455,000
|
50,403,216
|
15,400,000
|
35,003,216
|
WB
|
32
|
WB
|
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
|
3,190,000
|
3,190,000
|
-
|
92,660,000
|
92,660,000
|
-
|
HQSZ
|
1
|
-
|
Early Man
|
3,135,000
|
2,650,000
|
485,000
|
36,737,449
|
29,000,000
|
7,737,449
|
MUL
|
24
|
LGF
|
Winchester
|
3,105,000
|
2,580,000
|
525,000
|
33,618,838
|
9,065,000
|
24,553,838
|
MUL
|
17
|
LGF
|
Phantom Thread
|
2,990,000
|
2,400,000
|
590,000
|
38,024,164
|
17,900,000
|
20,124,164
|
UNI
|
42
|
FOC
|
Call Me By Your Name
|
2,319,926
|
1,400,000
|
919,926
|
32,045,988
|
15,000,000
|
17,045,988
|
SNY
|
40
|
SPC
|
All The Money In The World
|
2,200,000
|
2,200,000
|
-
|
53,804,002
|
28,800,000
|
25,004,002
|
STX
|
66
|
SNY
|
Ice
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
-
|
22,100,000
|
22,100,000
|
-
|
SNY
|
1
|
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
