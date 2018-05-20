Log in
comScore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of May 20, 2018

05/20/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of May 20, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Deadpool 2' shows the worldwide drawing power of the edgier side of the superhero equation with a $125 million number one opening in North America and an impressive $301.3 million global start.  Notably, Disney's 'Avengers: Infinity War' is now the #4 global release of all-time with a total of $1.8 billion."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 20, are below.

  1. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $301.3M
  2. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $113.1M
  3. How Long Will I Love U - Multiple - $36.3M
  4. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $22.8M
  5. Book Club - Paramount Pictures - $12.5M
  6. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $9.0M
  7. Overboard - Multiple - $8.8M
  8. Breaking In - Universal - $6.8M
  9. Show Dogs - Open Road - $6.0M
  10. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $5.9M
  11. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $4.1M
  12. Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare - Universal - $3.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, May 20, are below.

  1. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $125.0M
  2. Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $28.7M
  3. Book Club - Paramount - $12.5M
  4. Life Of The Party - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
  5. Breaking In - Universal - $6.5M
  6. Show Dogs - Open Road - $6.0M
  7. Overboard - Lionsgate - $4.7M
  8. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $4.0M
  9. Rampage - Warner Bros. - $1.5M
  10.  Feel Pretty - STX Entertainment - $1.2M
  11. Super Troopers 2 - 20th Century Fox - $1.1M
  12. Black Panther - Disney - $0.8M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Deadpool 2

301,336,000

176,336,000

125,000,000

301,336,000

176,336,000

125,000,000

FOX

82

FOX

Avengers: Infinity War

113,072,000

84,400,000

28,672,000

1,813,732,959

1,218,700,000

595,032,959

DIS

56

DIS

How Long Will I Love U

36,341,800

36,341,800

-

36,341,800

36,341,800

-

MUL

3

WGUI

Quiet Place, A

22,840,000

18,800,000

4,040,000

296,476,313

120,300,000

176,176,313

PAR

52

PAR

Book Club

12,500,000

-

12,500,000

12,500,000

-

12,500,000

-

1

PAR

Life Of The Party

9,025,000

1,300,000

7,725,000

36,836,507

5,800,000

31,036,507

WB

10

WB

Overboard

8,825,000

4,100,000

4,725,000

58,402,570

21,429,000

36,973,570

MUL

18

LGF

Breaking In

6,770,000

300,000

6,470,000

30,449,710

1,700,000

28,749,710

UNI

7

UNI

Show Dogs

6,034,770

-

6,034,770

6,875,002

840,232

6,034,770

-

1

OPRD

Rampage

5,900,000

4,400,000

1,500,000

406,923,329

314,500,000

92,423,329

WB

62

WB

Peter Rabbit

4,100,000

4,100,000

-

335,578,098

220,600,000

114,978,098

SNY

50

SNY

Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare

3,640,000

3,400,000

240,000

76,877,010

36,600,000

40,277,010

UNI

56

UNI

I Feel Pretty

2,986,000

1,786,000

1,200,000

65,632,457

19,094,000

46,538,457

MUL

15

STX

Burning

2,318,000

2,318,000

-

2,318,000

2,318,000

-

CJ CGV

1

-

Sherlock Gnomes

2,280,000

2,000,000

280,000

73,899,202

31,700,000

42,199,202

PAR

24

PAR

Super Troopers 2

1,100,000

-

1,100,000

29,854,060

941,704

28,912,356

-

1

FOX

Blockers

1,000,000

600,000

400,000

86,875,475

27,900,000

58,975,475

UNI

31

UNI

Black Panther

823,000

-

823,000

1,344,971,785

647,187,000

697,784,785

-

1

DIS

Everybody Knows

802,000

802,000

-

4,322,900

4,322,900

-

MNTO

1

-

Champions

800,000

800,000

-

17,600,000

17,600,000

-

UNI

1

-

Wrestler

735,000

735,000

-

5,028,000

5,028,000

-

LOTTE

1

-

Taxi 5

717,000

717,000

-

35,507,000

35,507,000

-

MUL

8

-

Tully

670,000

100,000

570,000

9,140,525

700,000

8,440,525

UNI

2

FOC

Loro - Part 2

600,000

600,000

-

2,400,000

2,400,000

-

UNI

1

-

Disobedience

498,612

-

498,612

1,878,352

-

1,878,352

-

1

BST

 

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-may-20-2018-300651597.html

SOURCE comScore


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.