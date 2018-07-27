DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Home Member State

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.07.2018 / 15:22

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

