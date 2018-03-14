eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou

FUZHOU, China, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based on-line auction giant eBay on Tuesday announced a new plan to help more Chinese brands seek business potential overseas.

The "Thousand Sails Plan" was published at the eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit, held March 13 and 15 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center. This Summit is led and organized by China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Fuzhou.

Under the plan, eBay aims to help a thousand Chinese brands to enter overseas markets through its e-commerce platform. The company will offer support with its experience in big data, market analysis and marketing resources.

Excellent brands and sellers whose overseas sales volume grew from zero to over a million U.S. dollars within a year on eBay were awarded at the summit.

In January, eBay and Linca Industrial (Fujian) Group Co., Ltd. inaugurated a cross-border e-commerce industrial park in China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province. The park is the first industrial park with a full industry chain of cross-border e-commerce in China.

"Linca has grasped the opportunity of Belt and Road Initiative and preferential policies in Fujian in recent years to fasten the construction and operation of logistics and industrial parks. By combining e-commerce with finance, payment, training and exhibition services, we have laid solid foundation in relevant industries and services. We hope this summit can become a benchmark in cross-border e-commerce in China," said Chen Longji, board chairman of Linca.

"As leader and promoter of global cross-border e-commerce, eBay hopes this summit can work as a platform for sellers, manufacturers as well as service providers in logistics, finance and IT to join hands and work together to make the e-commerce industry bigger and stronger," said John Lin, chief executive officer of eBay Greater China.

"Fuzhou has held a series of cross-border e-commerce events over the past year. These events have greatly promoted the upgrading of traditional export enterprises and industries such as logistics, payment and finance. This year, China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Fuzhou will help 100 domestic companies to explore overseas markets including the European Union, Japan, Australia and India via e-commerce platforms such as eBay and Amazon," said Liang Yong, deputy director of the Fujian Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Established in 1995 in California, eBay is one of the largest, most dynamic e-commerce platforms in the world. The company has been the top choice for many Chinese companies to explore overseas markets.

Fujian is the second largest cross-border e-commerce exporting province in China and registered an annual growth of over 35 percent in cross-border e-commerce exports over the past three years. The capital city of Fuzhou is home to many manufacturers and e-commerce sellers.

