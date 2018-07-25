eQHealth Solutions : Names New Vice President of Sales

eQHealth
Solutions, a leader in population health management and medical
management solutions, announced John Specht has been appointed the new
National Vice President of Sales.
Specht joins eQHealth from Health Solutions Plus, where he was the Vice
President, Sales. John has more than twenty years of executive level
sales management experience and has also worked with entrepreneurs to
assist them in setting up effective sales teams to address the
healthcare payer market. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree from
the State University of New York at Oneonta.
“I am pleased to welcome John to our organization. He is a proven sales
leader and entrepreneur; his in-depth knowledge of customer needs and
acquisition strategies will be a great addition to the team,” said Mayur
Yermaneni, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, eQHealth Solutions.
As the new head of the sales organization, John will provide oversight
of all our commercial sales activities. He will be responsible for the
development of strategic blueprints to ensure that eQHealth has the
right strategies, tactical plans and support infrastructure to achieve
eQHealth revenue and market growth goals.
About eQHealth Solutions
Founded in 1986, eQHealth Solutions is a population health management
and technology solutions company that touches millions of lives annually
throughout the nation. Our high-tech and high-touch models include
innovative technology solutions, quality care coordination services, and
focus on high-quality outcomes and optimization of provider and payer
networks. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including federal, state
and commercial clients. www.eqhs.org
