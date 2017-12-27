édit Agricole : Working time of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK outlets in the period of 27.12.2017 – 09.01.2018

Log in
Crédit Agricole : Working time of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK outlets in the period of 27.12.2017 – 09.01.2018

12/27/2017 | 04:34pm CET

Dear customers!

We would like to inform you about the working time of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK outlets for the period of 27.12.2017 - 09.01.2018

27.12.2017 - 28.12.2017 - the outlets work in the extended banking day till 8 p.m

(cash operation till 7 p.m);

29.12.2017 and 02.01.2018 - the outlets work without clients;

30.12.2017 - 01.01.2018 - non-working days;

03.01.2018 - 05.01.2018 - the outlets will work on a regular basis;

06.01.2018 - 08.01.2018 - non-working days;

09.01.2018 - the outlets will work on a regular basis;

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:34:00 UTC.

