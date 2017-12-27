édit Agricole : Working time of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK outlets in the period of 27.12.2017 – 09.01.2018

Dear customers!
We would like to inform you about the working time of PJSC CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK outlets for the period of 27.12.2017 - 09.01.2018
27.12.2017 - 28.12.2017 - the outlets work in the extended banking day till 8 p.m
(cash operation till 7 p.m);
29.12.2017 and 02.01.2018 - the outlets work without clients;
30.12.2017 - 01.01.2018 - non-working days;
03.01.2018 - 05.01.2018 - the outlets will work on a regular basis;
06.01.2018 - 08.01.2018 - non-working days;
09.01.2018 - the outlets will work on a regular basis;
