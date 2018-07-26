édit Agricole : “Easy car loan” from Credit Agricole Bank

From 10 July 2018, 'Easy car loan' lending program started in Credit Agricole Bank. Under the terms of the offer, customers will be able to apply for a loan with a residual value for Renault cars: Duster, Captur, Kadjar, Koleos. The peculiarity of such a loan is a much smaller monthly payment. The loan balance may be repaid, the loan may be prolonged and the car may be sold to a car dealers.

'Our bank is a recognized leader in the car loans market. Confirming this status, we strive to provide our clients with the most advantageous offers for the realization of automobile dreams of thousands of Ukrainians. 'Easy loan' is a unique program that we offer jointly with our partner Renault. The main advantage of the offer is a significantly smaller monthly payment (up to 50% less than standard loan payments). 'Easy loan' also makes it possible to change the car to a newer model with better configuration', - Roman Bunich, Head of Long & Alternative Channels Development Department of Credit Agricole Bank, comments.

The loan is granted for 3 years, the down payment is 30-50%, the interest rate is 12.9% per annum, and the residual payment is 30%. Customers can also repay the loan early at any time, without commission or additional costs.

For detailed terms and conditions of the 'Easy loan' and the necessary documents, please refer to the brochure

Brochure 'Easy car loan'

The leading positions of the bank in the car loans sphere are the result of continuous work in this direction. Back in 2007, it was exactly Credit Agricole Bank that became one of the first banks in the Ukrainian market which began to actively develop PI car lending. Over the past few years, the bank has been steadfast in holding leadership positions in this area occupying 40% of the Ukrainian market. This is confirmed by numerous awards in the 'Car loan' nominations of public ratings, more than 50 thousand satisfied customers, partnerships with more than 400 car dealers and leading car manufacturers.

The car loans quality management system of Credit Agricole Bank is ensured at the level that corresponds to the international standard, which is confirmed by the ISO 9001: 2015 standard conformity certificate of the 'car lending' direction. It is worth mentioning that Credit Agricole is the only bank in Ukraine holding such a certificate, so we can guarantee the transparency in rendering our services to the customers.

About Credit Agricole:

PJSC «Credit Agricole Bank» is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The Bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 300 000 active private and 18 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility program «We Care!».

Contacts:

Viktoriia Torianyk, Head of PR and corporate communications Credit Agricole Bank.

Phone: +38 044 581 07 45, e-mail: [email protected]