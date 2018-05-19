ezCater : Launches ezDispatch to Connect Restaurants with Local Delivery Partners

New service provides reliable, professional delivery for catering orders

National Restaurant Association Show 2018 (Booth #6030) – ezCater, the only nationwide marketplace for business catering, today launched ezDispatch, a new offering that connects restaurants and caterers to third-party delivery companies in their area. The service meets the delivery and set-up standards required for business catering orders. Every ezDispatch delivery partner is vetted and tested to ensure reliability and professionalism. ezDispatch is currently available in 50 major markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. ezCater's target for year-end is to offer the service to 100 markets.

ezDispatch is the latest addition to ezCater’s products that help restaurant operators grow their catering business. Restaurants can choose to use ezDispatch “on demand” to book delivery on a per-order basis or can automatically rely on ezDispatch for every ezCater order.

“ezDispatch has enabled us to take on a higher volume of catering orders than ever before,” said Steven Vastakis, Director of Sales and Catering at Newk’s Eatery. “It’s refreshing to find a partner that has the same high bar for service and experience that we do. I know I can trust the drivers ezDispatch connects us with and I know my brand will be represented well.”

As all of ezCater’s products, ezDispatch is an ideal solution for restaurants and caterers of any size. Those with their own delivery solution can use ezDispatch to increase capacity when they need it. For operators who don’t currently deliver catering themselves, ezDispatch enables them to tap into a new channel without investing in a delivery fleet.

"We’re making catering delivery easy and reliable,” said Jim Rand, Catering Practice Leader at ezCater. “Catering orders are more complex than consumer orders. They're bigger in size and value and the customer has different expectations. ezDispatch addresses those complexities, and it does so while maintaining the brand integrity of our partners."

For more information on ezDispatch, visit www.ezcater.com/ezDispatch or stop by ezCater’s booth (#6030) at the National Restaurant Association Show.

