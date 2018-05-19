ezCater : Launches ezDispatch to Connect Restaurants with Local Delivery Partners

National Restaurant Association Show 2018 (Booth #6030) – ezCater,
the only nationwide marketplace for business catering, today launched ezDispatch,
a new offering that connects restaurants and caterers to third-party
delivery companies in their area. The service meets the delivery and
set-up standards required for business catering orders. Every ezDispatch
delivery partner is vetted and tested to ensure reliability and
professionalism. ezDispatch is currently available in 50 major markets
including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.
ezCater's target for year-end is to offer the service to 100 markets.
ezDispatch is the latest addition to ezCater’s products that help
restaurant operators grow
their catering business. Restaurants can choose to use ezDispatch
“on demand” to book delivery on a per-order basis or can automatically
rely on ezDispatch for every ezCater order.
“ezDispatch has enabled us to take on a higher volume of catering orders
than ever before,” said Steven Vastakis, Director of Sales and Catering
at Newk’s Eatery. “It’s refreshing to find a partner that has the same
high bar for service and experience that we do. I know I can trust the
drivers ezDispatch connects us with and I know my brand will be
represented well.”
As all of ezCater’s products, ezDispatch is an ideal solution for
restaurants and caterers of any size. Those with their own delivery
solution can use ezDispatch to increase capacity when they need it. For
operators who don’t currently deliver catering themselves, ezDispatch
enables them to tap into a new channel without investing in a delivery
fleet.
"We’re making catering delivery easy and reliable,” said Jim Rand,
Catering Practice Leader at ezCater. “Catering orders are more complex
than consumer orders. They're bigger in size and value and the customer
has different expectations. ezDispatch addresses those complexities, and
it does so while maintaining the brand integrity of our partners."
For more information on ezDispatch, visit www.ezcater.com/ezDispatch
or stop by ezCater’s booth (#6030) at the National Restaurant
Association Show.
About ezCater
ezCater is the only nationwide marketplace for
business catering. ezCater’s online ordering, on-time ratings and
reviews, and award-winning, 5-star customer service connect
businesspeople to reliable catering for any meeting or event, anywhere
in the United States. For more information or to place an order, visit www.ezcater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005017/en/