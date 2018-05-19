Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ezCater : Launches ezDispatch to Connect Restaurants with Local Delivery Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

New service provides reliable, professional delivery for catering orders

National Restaurant Association Show 2018 (Booth #6030) – ezCater, the only nationwide marketplace for business catering, today launched ezDispatch, a new offering that connects restaurants and caterers to third-party delivery companies in their area. The service meets the delivery and set-up standards required for business catering orders. Every ezDispatch delivery partner is vetted and tested to ensure reliability and professionalism. ezDispatch is currently available in 50 major markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. ezCater's target for year-end is to offer the service to 100 markets.

ezDispatch is the latest addition to ezCater’s products that help restaurant operators grow their catering business. Restaurants can choose to use ezDispatch “on demand” to book delivery on a per-order basis or can automatically rely on ezDispatch for every ezCater order.

“ezDispatch has enabled us to take on a higher volume of catering orders than ever before,” said Steven Vastakis, Director of Sales and Catering at Newk’s Eatery. “It’s refreshing to find a partner that has the same high bar for service and experience that we do. I know I can trust the drivers ezDispatch connects us with and I know my brand will be represented well.”

As all of ezCater’s products, ezDispatch is an ideal solution for restaurants and caterers of any size. Those with their own delivery solution can use ezDispatch to increase capacity when they need it. For operators who don’t currently deliver catering themselves, ezDispatch enables them to tap into a new channel without investing in a delivery fleet.

"We’re making catering delivery easy and reliable,” said Jim Rand, Catering Practice Leader at ezCater. “Catering orders are more complex than consumer orders. They're bigger in size and value and the customer has different expectations. ezDispatch addresses those complexities, and it does so while maintaining the brand integrity of our partners."

For more information on ezDispatch, visit www.ezcater.com/ezDispatch or stop by ezCater’s booth (#6030) at the National Restaurant Association Show.

About ezCater
ezCater is the only nationwide marketplace for business catering. ezCater’s online ordering, on-time ratings and reviews, and award-winning, 5-star customer service connect businesspeople to reliable catering for any meeting or event, anywhere in the United States. For more information or to place an order, visit www.ezcater.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pCHELSEA V MANCHESTER UNITED : 2018 FA Cup final – live!
AQ
05:01pMYGN ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action - MYGN
PR
05:01pWELBILT : Unlocks Kitchen Potential with KitchenConnect®
BU
04:58pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Meghan Wears Givenchy, Harry Wears Military Uniform at Royal Wedding
AQ
04:50pNARFE honors  local president
AQ
04:49pAQUA AMERICA : Misprinted number leads Aqua Ohio customers to adult phone line
AQ
04:48pFACEBOOK : unfairly being fingered
AQ
04:44pBIRKS : Mother of the bride and bride's best friend Jessica Mulroney wear Birks to Royal Wedding
AQ
04:39pINDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : board clears share buy back scheme worth Rs 624 cr
AQ
04:38pSHOTSPOTTER : West Palm details $2.2 million sophisticated plan to catch criminals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade gap, $200 billion target disputed
3ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
4AEROVIRONMENT, INC. : PENTAGON CONTRACTOR TRANSPORTED DRONE BOMB ON US PASSENGER FLIGHT: Lawsuit
5UMICORE : Comprehensive Report on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lea..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.