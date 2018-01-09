Log in
i-BLADES announces world’s first leather wallet Smartcase for Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8

01/09/2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-BLADES, Inc., maker of the world’s first Smartcase, announced today the world’s first leather wallet Smartcase. A luxurious combination of premium leather phone case and advanced technology, the new leather wallet Smartcase  means you can protect your phone and also upgrade its capabilities using snap-on wireless Smartblades. It’s the ultimate accessory if you want style but need performance.

GS8 Plus Leather Wallet Case
i-BLADES new premium leather wallet style option for its modular phone case line brings new style and functionality to the Samsung flagship.


The leather wallet Smartcase comes bundled with a Battery and Memory Smartblade. By snapping the Battery and Memory Smartblade on to the back of the Smartcase  you can instantly capture more memories and make your phone battery life last longer. The Smartblade adds +10hrs battery life and up to 128GB extra storage to your phone. Storage is further expandable through a micro sd on the Smartblade. The Smartcase also has an Enviro Sensor that monitors air quality wherever you are.

No need to clutter your phone with wires and ugly battery packs. i-BLADES operates through a proprietary wireless standard operating at over 3 times the speed of standard wireless protocols. This means you can transfer data from the Smartblade to the phone at high speed and get more power, no wires needed. More snap-on smartblades will be announced shortly with even more features.

The leather wallet Smartcase is made from carefully selected top Grain Nappa milled leather sourced from North America.  Nappa leather is known for being one of the softest leathers, giving the Smartcase a  Satin-like finish that  is incredibly soft and smooth to the  touch but tough and durable.

Combine your daily essentials within this exclusive case and leave your wallet at home. It has been designed with care and attention to carry  credit cards, ID and money-- a genuine wallet replacement. It gives you all round phone protection when closed as well as open.  The protective case has been tested for drop protection at 4ft.

Available now for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8, the new leather wallet Smartcase retails at $149.99 for the 16GB Smartblade. You can also take advantage of a launch special at 15% discount until February at $127.

About i-BLADES
A Silicon Valley start-up, i-BLADES designs and markets modular phone cases and accessories for the global smartphone market. Its CEO and founder Jorge Fernandes was one of the lead people in inventing the technology behind Apple Pay. The company created the world’s first “Smartcase,” a next-generation mobile phone case with smart technology inside. A modular phone case that lets users add functionality to smartphones, such as more battery life, more storage or solutions around air quality, VR headset, wellness, etc. Comes with a SmartApp to manage Smartblades and Smartcases. i-BLADES is partnering with relevant partners to create new function-specific Smartblades for different solutions. www.i-blades.com.

Media Contacts:

Carol Felton
EVP, Corporate Communications
i-BLADES, Inc.
[email protected]
+1 (408) 807-3780

Dom Neil-Dwyer
Chief Marketing Officer
i-BLADES, Inc.
[email protected]

Sales and Distribution:
Michelle Shopshire-Morley
Vice President, Sales
i-BLADES, Inc.
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71dad741-c240-4e81-9939-bed409f6d840

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
