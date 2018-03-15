iHeartMedia Reaches Agreement in Principle with Stakeholders Across Capital Structure to Definitively Restructure Debt and Further Enhance Position as America’s #1 Audio Company

iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK:IHRT) today announced that it has reached an
agreement in principle with holders of more than $10 billion of its
outstanding debt and its financial sponsors. The agreement reflects
widespread support across the capital structure for a comprehensive
balance sheet restructuring that will reduce iHeartMedia’s debt by more
than $10 billion. iHeartMedia, America’s #1 audio company, will continue
operating the business in the ordinary course as a leading global
multi-platform media, entertainment and data company.
“iHeartMedia has created a highly successful operating business,
generating year-over-year revenue growth in each of the last 18
consecutive quarters. We have transformed a traditional broadcast radio
company into a true 21st century multi-platform, data-driven,
digitally-focused media and entertainment powerhouse with unparalleled
reach, products and services now available on more than 200 platforms,
and the iHeartRadio master brand that ties together our almost 850 radio
stations, our digital platform, our live events, and our 129 million
social followers,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer. “The agreement we announced today is a significant
accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than
$20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure. Achieving a
capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business
will further enhance iHeartMedia’s position as America’s #1 audio
company.”
To implement the balance sheet restructuring contemplated by the
agreement in principle, iHeartMedia and certain of its subsidiaries,
including iHeartCommunications, Inc., have filed voluntary petitions for
relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States
Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries did not
commence Chapter 11 proceedings.
The Company has filed with the Bankruptcy Court a series of customary
motions seeking to maintain business-as-usual operations and uphold its
commitments to its valued employees and other stakeholders during the
process. These “first day” motions, which the Company expects to be
granted in short order, will help facilitate a smooth transition into
Chapter 11.
iHeartMedia believes that its cash on hand, together with cash generated
from ongoing operations, will be sufficient to fund and support the
business during the Chapter 11 proceedings.
For additional information about iHeartMedia’s restructuring, including
access to Court filings and other documents, please visit https://cases.primeclerk.com/iHeartMedia,
call the Company’s Restructuring Information Hotline at (877) 756-7779
(for toll-free domestic calls) and (347) 505-7142 (for tolled
international calls), or email [email protected].
Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to iHeartMedia, Moelis
& Company is serving as the Company’s investment banker, and Alvarez &
Marsal is serving as the Company’s financial advisor.
About iHeartMedia, Inc. / iHeartCommunications, Inc.
iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRT), the parent company of
iHeartCommunications, Inc., is one of the leading global media,
entertainment and data companies. The company specializes in radio,
digital, outdoor, mobile, social, live events, on-demand entertainment
and information services for local communities, and uses its
unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on
behalf of its advertising partners. The company is dedicated to using
the latest technology solutions to transform the company’s products and
services for the benefit of its consumers, communities, partners and
advertisers, and its outdoor business reaches 31 countries across four
continents, connecting people to brands using innovative new technology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to
qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these
statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or
current facts. These statements contain words such as “may,” “will,”
“expect,” “believe,” “would,” “estimate,” “continue,” or “future,” or
the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. In
particular, they include statements relating to, among other things, the
proposed restructuring of iHeartMedia and future outcomes. These
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and
projections about future events. Investors are cautioned that
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or
results and involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or
quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following
factors, and other factors described from time to time in iHeartMedia’s
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the
sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained
therein):
-
the effects of the Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11
proceedings and the outcome of the proceedings in general;
-
the length of time iHeartMedia will operate in the Chapter 11
proceedings;
-
the risk that the restructuring may not be consummated in accordance
with the terms of the agreement in principle, or that persons not
party to the agreement in principle may successfully challenge the
implementation thereof;
-
iHeartMedia’s ability to comply with the milestones set forth in the
agreement in principle;
-
risks associated with third party motions in the Chapter 11
proceedings, which may hinder or delay iHeartMedia’s ability to
consummate the restructuring;
-
the potential adverse effects of Chapter 11 proceedings on
iHeartMedia’s liquidity or results of operations or its ability to
pursue its business strategies;
-
litigation outcomes and judicial and governmental body actions,
including but not limited to, the assertion and outcome of litigation
or other claims that have been brought and may be brought against
iHeartMedia by certain creditors;
-
iHeartMedia’s significant liquidity requirements;
-
increased levels of employee attrition during the Chapter 11
proceedings; and
-
economic, business, competitive, and/or regulatory factors affecting
iHeartMedia’s and its subsidiaries’ business generally.
Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of
the date made. iHeartMedia disclaims any obligation to update the
forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006305/en/