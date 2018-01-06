Log in
iboss - Redefines the Way Cybersecurity is Delivered and Managed

01/06/2018 | 11:43pm CET

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2018 / Safeguarding a business's data and protecting it from malware is no longer reserved solely for the largest corporations, nor is it administered in the same way as prior times. Technology and risks evolve, making it crucial that cybersecurity measures and applications follow as well. Failing to acclimate exposes a company's network to countless emerging threats, endangering privacy and increasing the likelihood of costly repairs and disruptions in the future. iboss, provider of the first and only distributed gateway platform, discusses how their product offers the comprehensive advantages and flexibility of integrated, proxy-based web protection, ensuring more effective, integrated, and accessible cyber defense.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/iboss%201.6_resized.jpg

For the last several decades, companies have relied on external devices at a main location that served as the gateway for their network, protecting them from malware and data theft. While this method was effective at first, it became difficult to manage as businesses expanded network security beyond their headquarters, requiring remote locations to route their data back to the main office. The use of mobile devices and cloud storage made the process even more complicated, less effective, and costly as companies had to purchase additional devices and bandwidth to handle the expanded load.

iboss takes a unique and modernized approach to cybersecurity. It is the first and only fully subscription-based secure web gateway (SWG) distributed as a single service, engineered to provide the extensive protections required in today's threat-filled landscape, with the flexibility to expand for future needs and growth. Built specifically for the cloud, the platform offers a way to deliver and manage security on complex and decentralized enterprise networks, securing remote offices and mobile device users without the need to backhaul data. This innovative setup also frees users from constantly adding expensive hardware to their property in order to meet the increased network demand.

''Our product is disrupting the traditional SWG market and putting other vendors on notice,'' said company CEO Paul Martini. ''It provides protection for distributed organizations in a 100% SaaS subscription that is just as easy and straightforward as buying software such as Office 365.'' In order to protect borderless networks from cyber threats, iboss provides extensive compliance-related gateway features, advanced malware protection, and data loss prevention, all integrated within a single cloud-based entity. Security policies and features are consistent across all users, devices, and locations. Furthermore, it leverages non-shared and local cloud gateways, which fully secures any remote and mobile devices without the need for redirecting data -- an ideal feature for today's evolving business structures.

iboss was founded in 2003 as the first and only Distributed Gateway Platform specifically designed to address the growing challenge of fully securing an organization's networks across multiple locations. Built for the cloud, it streamlines an elastic, node-based architecture that ensures top-tier defense for decentralized companies and their users, while scaling to meet any increased bandwidth needs as they occur. Headquartered in Boston, MA, iboss is backed by more than 100 patents, and is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity businesses in the world, with over 4,000 entities across the globe trusting it to protect them.

iboss - Redefining the Delivery & Management of Cyber Security in the CloudEO: http://ibossnews.com

iboss - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/iboss

iboss - Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/iboss

Contact Information:

ibossNews.com
http://ibossnews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: iboss


© Accesswire 2018
