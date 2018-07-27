itslearning : Wins Major Tender in France for 338,000 Learners

Pays de la Loire Region Signs Enterprise Contract with itslearning

Pays de la Loire has chosen itslearning as the Learning Platform provider for its public and private secondary schools. The platform will be implemented in over 600 schools and used by 338,000 students by September, 2018.

itslearning was selected by e-lyco 3, which is a group comprised of:

Region of Pays de la Loire

Académie de Nantes

Département de Loire-Atlantique

Département de Maine-et-Loire

Département de la Mayenne

Département de la Sarthe

Département de la Vendée

Their goal was to find a platform that would support pedagogical strategies, increase digital adoption, and help unify the education community. e-lyco 3 commends itslearning for being an innovative platform, offering brand-new features such as 360-degree reporting, peer assessment, and learning paths. By back-to-school 2018, students, teachers and parents in Pays de la Loire will be enjoying their new platform, which they refer to as “e-lyco”.

Alain Ecuvillon, managing director of itslearning France remarks, “The fact that e-lyco 3 chose itslearning means a lot to us and shows that we are at the forefront in developing innovative Learning Platforms. We are proud to add Pays de la Loire to our family, which already includes secondary schools in Corsica and Normandy.”

About itslearning

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Bergen, Norway and serves more than 7 million users worldwide. For more information, visit itslearning.com.

