itslearning : Wins Major Tender in France for 338,000 Learners

07/27/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Pays de la Loire Region Signs Enterprise Contract with itslearning

Pays de la Loire has chosen itslearning as the Learning Platform provider for its public and private secondary schools. The platform will be implemented in over 600 schools and used by 338,000 students by September, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005034/en/

itslearning Learning Management Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

itslearning Learning Management Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

itslearning was selected by e-lyco 3, which is a group comprised of:

  • Region of Pays de la Loire
  • Académie de Nantes
  • Département de Loire-Atlantique
  • Département de Maine-et-Loire
  • Département de la Mayenne
  • Département de la Sarthe
  • Département de la Vendée

Their goal was to find a platform that would support pedagogical strategies, increase digital adoption, and help unify the education community. e-lyco 3 commends itslearning for being an innovative platform, offering brand-new features such as 360-degree reporting, peer assessment, and learning paths. By back-to-school 2018, students, teachers and parents in Pays de la Loire will be enjoying their new platform, which they refer to as “e-lyco”.

Alain Ecuvillon, managing director of itslearning France remarks, “The fact that e-lyco 3 chose itslearning means a lot to us and shows that we are at the forefront in developing innovative Learning Platforms. We are proud to add Pays de la Loire to our family, which already includes secondary schools in Corsica and Normandy.”

For more information, please visit this blog post.

About itslearning

Established in 1999, itslearning is headquartered in Bergen, Norway and serves more than 7 million users worldwide. For more information, visit itslearning.com.


© Business Wire 2018
