“Auction At Graceland” During Elvis’ Birthday Celebration Garners Over a Half-Million Dollars for Authenticated Collectibles

Kicking off the Elvis Presley™ birthday weekend celebration, collectors
from around the world raised their paddles to bid in hopes of going home
with a piece of Elvis history at the “Auction at Graceland,” which took
place at the theater at The
Guest House at Graceland™.
The annual auction of rare and authentic Elvis Presley artifacts and
memorabilia featured an impressive 271 lots on the grounds of Graceland®.
Bidders from all over the world participated on-site, by phone and
online.
Fans, music collectors and pop culture enthusiasts from around the world
bid competitively for a chance to own a piece of Elvis memorabilia with
all 271 lots expertly authenticated by the staff of Graceland
Authenticated™. All of the items in the auction were offered from
third-party collectors and none of the items included in the auction
came from the treasured Graceland Archives. The mansion and all
artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie
Presley and are not for sale. Graceland Authenticated sets a new
standard for pop culture authentication and appraisal to ensure artifact
accuracy and provide evaluations of privately-owned collections.
Among the 271 items offered in the January 6 auction, notable items
include: a Diamond and Platinum Ring Gifted to Linda Thompson for
$27,500; a Globe-Shaped Free-Standing Wooden Bar from Elvis’ Beverly
Hills Home which brought $22,500; Elvis’ 1922 Colt “Police Positive” .32
Caliber Revolver which sold for $20,000; an RIAA Gold Record Award for
Elvis’ 1968 LP Elvis (The 1968 “Comeback TV Special) – Awarded in
1969 which sold for $17,500; a Leather Rocking Chair from the Jungle
Room at Graceland which sold for $17,500; an RIAA Gold Record Award for
Elvis’ 1977 Single “My Way” which sold for $13,750; a 1970’s Elvis
Presley Oceanside Chief of Police Badge which sold for $8,125; numerous
films, photos and original acetate recordings were also popular among
bidders.
For a complete list of all items and final sale prices visit http://auction.graceland.com/catalog.aspx
All sale prices include a 25% buyer’s premium. For more information
about how to submit items for consideration for authentication services
by Graceland Authenticated, please visit www.gracelandauthenticated.com.
For consideration to be included in future Graceland Auctions, visit Graceland.com/Auction.
The next Elvis Auction at Graceland will take place during the 41st
Anniversary Elvis Week on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Photos of specific auction items are available by request to [email protected].
About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and
beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the
world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises,
Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related
properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's new
entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size;
the AAA Four-Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room hotel; and the
Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home
and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events,
tours and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing
partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Auction A Circle
and Graceland Auctions TNGL#5967 is the entity that manages Auctions at
Graceland. In 2015, Graceland was named the world’s “Best Musical
Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction” in the USA Today 10
Best Reader's Choice Awards and in 2013, voted the #1 “Iconic American
Attraction” in the same poll. For more information on EPE and Graceland,
visit www.graceland.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180106005029/en/