“Lost L.A.” Wins 2 Emmy Awards

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored “Lost L.A.,” a
co-production of KCET and the USC Libraries, with two Emmy Awards at the
70th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
“Lost L.A.” is a unique collaboration between a public media
organization and a university research library.
View of an outdoor film set at Vitagraph Studios, showing a film shoot in progress, 1917 (Graphic: USC Libraries/KCET)
The series’ half-hour episodes tell the history of Southern California
through archival materials from the USC Libraries’ extensive collection
holdings in regional history, as well as the rich member collections of
the L.A. as Subject research alliance. Its third season is now in
production.
The series won an Emmy Award in the Feature Segment category for its
short documentary film about the “Green Book.” Directed by Adebukola
Bodunrin, the segment explores the historical reality of segregated Los
Angeles through archived editions of “The Negro Motorist Green Book,”
which guided African-American travelers to safe hotels, restaurants, and
other businesses from 1936-66.
“Thank you to the Television Academy for this remarkable recognition,”
said Catherine Quinlan, dean of the USC Libraries. “I’m grateful to our
KCET partners and all the talented filmmakers who do such excellent work
with the primary sources of our regional history. So many vital stories
like that of Victor Green and his Green Book live in our libraries,
archives, and private collections, and it’s truly an honor to help those
stories become a larger part of our shared experience as Southern
Californians.”
From the USC Libraries, Quinlan, Bill Dotson, Hugh McHarg, and Nathan
Masters received Emmy statuettes for the Feature Segment award, as did
Matthew Crotty, Juan Devis, Zoe Montano, and Kelly Parker of KCET and
Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim of Nonetheless Productions.
"We're thrilled to share this honor with our production partner USC
Libraries," said Devis, KCET's Chief Creative Officer. "This unique and
complementary union between a public media organization and a university
research library has become a model of success and we couldn't be more
excited to move forward with new episodes of ‘Lost L.A.’ that continue
to educate and entertain our audiences tied to our region's history."
Logan Kibens also accepted an Emmy Award in the Outstanding
Director—Programming category for her work on “Lost L.A.,” including
segments on powerful female filmmakers in early Hollywood; hanging trees
in frontier California; the rise of freeways in the modern metropolis;
and a 1965 LGBTQ travel guide to Los Angeles.
