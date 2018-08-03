“The Cold Wallet 2.0”? ELLIPAL Launches Mobile-oriented Cold Wallet for Cryptocurrency

Most of today’s cold wallets are storage oriented and PC connected,
providing little convenience while the risks still exist. Cryptocurrency
owners are seeking the ideal secure wallet in the market. For them, the
ideal wallet would be a secure daily trading tool that is
mobile-oriented, full functioned and multi-currency compatible.
Security, functionality, and usability are important features that
define the next generation cold wallets.
ELLIPAL – The Cold Wallet 2.0
A group of talented blockchain experts from Hong Kong has officially
launched ELLIPAL - a new wallet that ticks all the boxes above. It’s a
mobile-oriented, full functioned cold wallet that supports trading. This
is the start of the next generation cold wallet. The Cold Wallet 2.0
will become the essential tool for all cryptocurrency traders.
ELLIPAL – The Cold Wallet 2.0, Connecting all Individuals to the
Blockchain Safely and Conveniently
The name ELLIPAL comes from ‘Elli’- Elliptic Curve Algorithm (the core
technology of today’s cryptocurrencies) and ‘Pal’- partner. ELLIPAL
provides users with a one-stop mobile digital asset management service.
ELLIPAL is dedicated to connect every user to the blockchain.
ELLIPAL - The Cold Wallet 2.0 Features
-
An independent piece of hardware to ensure the safety of
cryptocurrency.
ELLIPAL is a cold wallet. It’s isolated from
any Internet connection such as 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB. The only
way to exchange information between the wallet and the ELLIPAL mobile
App is through QR codes.
-
One-stop Mobile App, especially supports cryptocurrency exchange
and trading
ELLIPAL App provides all the functions that users
need. In the App, users can look up market quotes and read news, make
exchanges and payments, and connect with other DApps. Currently
ELLIPAL is in cooperation with decentralized exchange protocols
including LRC.
-
Unique cross-chain wallet protocol, supports multi-cryptocurrency
and multi-chain
ELLIPAL has created an universal OCCW (Open
Cross Chain Wallet) protocol which allows our wallets to support
multi-chain account systems and be multi-cryptocurrency ready. We
believe this protocol will enable more devices to become
multi-functional wallets, thus makes Blockchains more accessible to
average users.
-
Ready for the future of business world.
Today’s
cryptocurrency ecosystem is proliferating fast. Multi-currency is the
norm of the future. ELLIPAL’s wallet solution just make the exchange
between customers and merchants easy and transparent, we definitely
bring them true value.
