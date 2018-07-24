‘UNAIDS Must Be Held Accountable!’-Amsterdam Press Conf. Tues., July 24, 1:30 p.m. at AHF’s IAC Booth #307

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
continues to call for UNAIDS reforms and leadership change following
Executive Director Michel Sidibé’s mishandling of sexual abuse
allegations involving his former deputy director.
AHF also remains skeptical regarding the accuracy of the recently
released UNAIDS statistics, which claim that 21.7 million people are now
accessing antiretroviral treatment around the world, despite declining
global AIDS funding and persistently high rates of new infections and
AIDS-related mortality.
WHAT:
PRESS CONFERENCE – ‘UNAIDS Must Be Held Accountable!’
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.
RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam - AHF Exhibition Hall Booth #307
at the International AIDS Conference (IAC)
WHO:
-- Ms. Martina Brostrom, Senior UNAIDS Staffer
-- Ms. Terri Ford, AHF Chief of Global Policy and Advocacy
-- Dr. Penninah Iutung, AHF Africa Bureau Chief
-- Ms. Zoya Shabarova, AHF Europe Bureau Chief
Martina Brostrom and AHF leadership will again address the detrimental
impact of Mr. Sidibé’s refusal to step down on the credibility of
UNAIDS, as well as highlight the dangers in purporting inflated
treatment numbers that inaccurately portray the global state of HIV/AIDS.
“UNAIDS and the entire UN system are in need of immediate reforms to
address sexual harassment policies and practices so that they can begin
to restore the public’s trust in their vital work,” said Terri Ford, AHF
Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy. “Additionally, the global treatment
numbers UNAIDS is reporting must be looked at more closely. AHF is
providing treatment to nearly 1 million people in over 40 countries,
with funding declining around the world, we as implementers simply don’t
see how it’s possible that 21 million people are accessing lifesaving
medicine with all the challenges that still exist on the ground.”
The press conference at the IAC in Amsterdam comes on the heels of other
similar actions and advocacy events that have been conducted over recent
months to underscore the need to urgently address the sexual harassment
crisis within the UN system in India, South Africa, the UK, US, Mexico
and Switzerland. The UNAIDS scandal has received significant media
coverage from CNN,
The
Guardian, The
Independent, Al
Jazeera, Daily
Mail and others. AHF has also petitioned UNAIDS donor countries, the US,
UK and the Netherlands
to call for reform amidst the inaction of current UN leadership.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
950,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
